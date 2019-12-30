2019 Liberty Bowl odds, line: Navy vs. Kansas State picks, predictions from simulation on 8-2 roll

Two teams on a roll meet in the 2019 Liberty Bowl when the No. 23 Navy Midshipmen take on the Kansas State Wildcats. The Midshipmen (10-2) have won three straight and eight of their past nine games, while the Wildcats (8-4) have won five of their last seven. Kickoff from Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis is set for 3:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and this is the first-ever meeting between the schools.

The Midshipmen are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Navy vs. Kansas State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 52.5. Before making any Kansas State vs. Navy picks of your own, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Navy vs. Kansas State. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a strong against the spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Navy vs. Kansas State:

Navy vs. Kansas State spread: Navy -2.5

Navy vs. Kansas State over-under: 52.5 points

Navy vs. Kansas State money line: Navy -132, Kansas State +111

NAVY: Averaging 363.7 rushing yards per game

KSU: Allowing 21.5 points per game

Why Navy can cover

The model knows this is Navy's second Liberty Bowl and first since 1981. The Midshipmen are making their 24th bowl appearance and the 15th in 17 years. Navy has won four of its last five bowl games and coach Ken Niumatalolo's five bowl victories are the most in school history. The Midshipmen are 4-0 against the spread in their last four bowl games as a favorite.

Senior quarterback Malcolm Perry continues to be a dual threat, leading Navy in passing and rushing. Perry has completed 43-of-79 passes for 1,027 yards and six touchdowns. He has also rushed 267 times for 1,804 yards and 21 touchdowns. He has rushed for 100 yards in 10 of Navy's 12 games.

Why Kansas State can cover

But just because the Midshipmen are tough to stop on the ground, does not guarantee they will win or cover the Navy vs. Kansas State spread in the Liberty Bowl 2019.

Junior quarterback Skylar Thompson leads Kansas State's offense, pacing the Wildcats in passing and placing second in rushing. Thompson has completed 167-of-283 passes for 2,191 yards and 12 touchdowns, while rushing 105 times for 402 yards and 10 TDs. His best game was at Kansas on Nov. 2, when he rushed 17 times for 127 yards and three touchdowns.

So who wins Navy vs. Kansas State? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Navy vs. Kansas State spread to jump on Tuesday, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.