2019 MAC Championship odds, line: Miami (Ohio) vs. Central Michigan picks, predictions from proven model

It's a surprise matchup for the conference title when the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks face the Central Michigan Chippewas in the 2019 MAC Championship Game on Saturday. Neither team has made the title game since 2010, when the RedHawks won it all. Both teams went 6-2 in the conference this season, with Miami (Ohio) losing 41-27 to Ball State last week after having already clinched the East Division. Central Michigan defeated Toledo last week and has won six of its last seven games. Kickoff is set for noon ET at Ford Field in Detroit. The Chippewas are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Miami (Ohio) vs. Central Michigan odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 54. Before considering your Miami (Ohio) vs. Central Michigan picks, be sure to see the 2019 MAC Championship Game predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Central Michigan vs. Miami (Ohio) spread: Chippewas -6.5

Central Michigan vs. Miami (Ohio) over-under: 54

Central Michigan vs. Miami (Ohio) money line: Chippewas -260, RedHawks +210

CMU: Jonathan Ward has seven 100-yard rushing games this season.

MIA: LB Ivan Pace tied an NCAA record with six sacks against Akron two weeks ago.

The model has taken into account that the Chippewas are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine games after allowing fewer than 100 yards rushing in their previous game. They allowed 83 last week against the Rockets and give up 118.3 per game (22nd in FBS). The linebackers are the foundation of the defense, with Troy Brown leading CMU in tackles with 77 and Michael Oliver second with 73. Brown also has a sack, three interceptions and a fumble recovery for a unit that has forced 18 turnovers.

CMU's offense has seen a stunning turnaround from last season, when the unit ranked 128th in the nation in total offense. The Chippewas rank 26th, averaging 453.2 yards per game, and score 32.8 points per contest. They are 8-0 against the spread in their last eight games after scoring more than 40 in their previous game, and the offense can generate points on the ground or through the air. Quinten Dormady has thrown for 1,916 yards and 13 touchdowns, while Jonathan Ward has rushed for 1,056 yards and 15 scores.

The Chippewas are solid on both sides of the ball, but that doesn't mean they will cover the Central Michigan vs. Miami (OH) spread on Saturday.

The RedHawks are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games after allowing more than 280 yards passing in their previous game. They gave up 317 yards against Ball State, but the defense is typically the team's strong point. The unit is fifth in the nation with 102 tackles for loss, has 35 sacks and allows just 202.3 yards per game through the air. The RedHawks have five players with at least three sacks, led by freshman Ivan Pace with 6.5 and defensive linemen Kameron Butler with five.

Miami (Ohio) also is 13-4 against the spread in its last 17 conference games, and freshman quarterback Brett Gabbert, younger brother of NFL QB Blaine Gabbert, has developed into an asset. He staked the RedHawks to a 27-14 lead last week before suffering an undisclosed injury. He is expected to play this week and has thrown for 1,967 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. Running backs Jaylon Bester and Tyre Shelton have combined for 1,117 yards and 13 touchdowns.

