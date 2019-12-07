2019 MAC Championship odds, line: Miami (Ohio) vs. Central Michigan picks, predictions from proven simulation

The Chippewas will try to punctuate a stunning season with a conference title when Central Michigan faces the Miami RedHawks in the 2019 MAC Championship Game on Saturday. The Chippewas were among the nation's worst teams last season, going 1-11 and ranking 128th in total offense, but new coach Jim McElwain has turned things around in a hurry. CMU runs a balanced offense, ranking 40th in passing (259.2 yards per game) and 38th in rushing (194.0), while the RedHawks have won six of their last seven games. They last played in the title game in 2009, when they won the championship. Kickoff is set for noon ET at Ford Field in Detroit. The Chippewas are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Miami (Ohio) vs. Central Michigan odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 54.5. Before considering your Miami (Ohio) vs. Central Michigan picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns since its inception. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it over that time is way up.

Now, the model has analyzed Miami (Ohio) vs. Central Michigan. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it has generated a strong against-the-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the college football betting lines and trends for Miami vs. Central Michigan:

Central Michigan vs. Miami (Ohio) spread: Chippewas -6.5

Central Michigan vs. Miami (Ohio) over-under: 54.5

Central Michigan vs. Miami (Ohio) money line: Chippewas -260, RedHawks +210

CMU: Jonathan Ward has seven 100-yard rushing games this season.

MIA: LB Ivan Pace tied an NCAA record with six sacks against Akron two weeks ago.

The Chippewas are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games after accumulating more than 450 total yards in their previous game. They amassed 552 yards in a 49-7 win against Toledo last week, with quarterback Quinten Dormady throwing for 250 yards and two touchdowns and Kobe Lewis running for 131 and scoring twice. Jonathan Ward ran for 88 yards to give him 1,056 and 15 TDs for the season, while Lewis has rushed for 953 and 11 scores.

The CMU defense allows just 118.3 rushing yards per game and has 26 sacks and 18 takeaways. The Chippewas are 13-5 against the spread in their last 18 games after allowing less than 275 total yards in their previous game. They allowed 256 against the Rockets, with defensive back Da'Quaun Jamison posting six tackles. Jamison has two interceptions and a sack this season, while linebacker Troy Brown has three picks and a fumble recovery.

The Chippewas are solid on both sides of the ball, but that doesn't mean they will cover the Central Michigan vs. Miami (OH) spread on Saturday.

The RedHawks are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games after allowing more than 280 yards passing in their previous game. They gave up 317 yards against Ball State, but the defense is typically the team's strong point. The unit is fifth in the nation with 102 tackles for loss, has 35 sacks and allows just 202.3 yards per game through the air. The RedHawks have five players with at least three sacks, led by freshman Ivan Pace with 6.5 and defensive linemen Kameron Butler with five.

Miami (Ohio) also is 13-4 against the spread in its last 17 conference games, and freshman quarterback Brett Gabbert, younger brother of NFL QB Blaine Gabbert, has developed into an asset. He led the RedHawks to a 27-14 lead last week before suffering an undisclosed injury. He is expected to play this week and has thrown for 1,967 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. Running backs Jaylon Bester and Tyre Shelton have combined for 1,117 yards and 13 touchdowns.

So who wins Central Michigan vs. Miami (Ohio) in the MAC Championship Game 2019? And which side of the spread is hitting 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Central Michigan vs. Miami (Ohio) spread to back on Saturday, all from the advanced model that has returned almost $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.