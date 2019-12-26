2019 Military Bowl odds, line: North Carolina vs. Temple picks, predictions from expert who's 11-1

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Temple Owls meet in football for the first time when the two programs square off in the 2019 Military Bowl on Friday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. The Tar Heels (6-6) are playing in their first bowl game since 2016 and will be looking to finish with a winning record in coach Mack Brown's first season back in Chapel Hill. They are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games as a favorite. Meanwhile, the Owls (8-4) are making their fifth straight bowl appearance. Kickoff is at noon ET.

The Tar Heels are six-point favorites in the latest North Carolina vs. Temple odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 53.5. Before you make any Temple vs. North Carolina picks or 2019 Military Bowl predictions of your own, you need to hear what SportsLine's resident Tar Heels expert, Emory Hunt, has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective.

The football analyst has been SportsLine's No. 1 college football expert this season. Hunt has a 97-59 record with his college football picks, returning a whopping profit of $3,288 to his followers. In addition, he has his finger on North Carolina's pulse. He is 11-1 on his last 12 against-the-spread picks involving the Tar Heels, and anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has zeroed in on North Carolina vs. Temple. You can go to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the college football odds and trends for North Carolina vs. Temple:

North Carolina vs. Temple spread: Tar Heels -6

North Carolina vs. Temple over-under: 53.5 points

North Carolina vs. Temple money line: Tar Heels -225, Owls +183

UNC: LB Chazz Surratt leads the ACC in tackles (110)

TEM: DE Quincy Roche ranks sixth in the nation in sacks (13)

Hunt knows that North Carolina's Chazz Surratt has had a monster season at linebacker after converting from quarterback at the end of last season. He has 110 tackles, six sacks, 13.5 tackles for loss, eight pressures, an interception, three passes broken up, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. His 110 tackles are tied for the most in the conference and rank 25th nationally.

In addition, Hunt has factored in that the Tar Heels have a playmaker in freshman quarterback Sam Howell. The first true freshman to start a season opener in Carolina history, Howell has completed 234-of-388 passes for 3,347 yards and 35 touchdowns against just seven interceptions. The 234 completions, 388 attempts, 3,347 passing yards and 35 touchdowns are all UNC freshman records. For his efforts, Howell was named the ACC Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year.

But just because the Tar Heels appear to have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the North Carolina vs. Temple spread in the Military Bowl 2019.

The Owls have effective at getting to the quarterback this season. They average 3.25 sacks per game, tied for 10th in the country. The unit is led by defensive end Quincy Roche, the AAC Defensive Player of the Year who leads the conference and ranks sixth in the nation in sacks (13).

In addition, Temple will force North Carolina to prepare for two quarterbacks. Both Anthony Russo and Todd Centeio will play for the Owls. Centeio is a dual-threat playmaker who comes off the bench for a handful of snaps and will face a Tar Heels defense that has struggled at times this season against running quarterbacks. Virginia Tech's Quincy Patterson II and Virginia's Bryce Perkins rushed for 122 and 112 yards, respectively, against North Carolina.

We can tell you Hunt is leaning under, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He's found a critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread hit hard. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Temple vs. UNC in the Military Bowl 2019? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Temple vs. North Carolina spread you should be all over, all from the expert who is up almost $3,300 on college football picks this season.