2019 Mountain West Championship Game odds: Boise State vs. Hawaii picks, best predictions by expert who's 10-2

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will try to win their fifth conference title in program history -- but first since 2010 -- when they take on the No. 19 Boise State Broncos on Saturday in the 2019 Mountain West Championship Game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. The Rainbow Warriors (9-4) are making their inaugural appearance in the MWC title game. Their four previous conference championships came when they were members of the WAC. Meanwhile the Broncos (11-1) are hosting the conference title game for the third consecutive season and are looking to win their fourth MWC championship (2012, 2014, 2017). They're 4-1 against the spread in their last five home games. Kickoff is 4 p.m. ET. The Broncos are 14-point favorites in the latest Boise State vs. Hawaii odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 65.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective.

The football analyst has been SportsLine's No. 1 college football expert this season. Hunt has a 95-57 record with his college football picks, returning a whopping profit of $3,312 to his followers. In addition, he has his finger on Boise State's pulse. In fact, he is 10-2 in his last 12 against-the-spread picks involving the Broncos. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Here are several college football lines and trends for Boise State vs. Hawaii:

Boise State vs. Hawaii spread: Broncos -14

Boise State vs. Hawaii over-under: 65 points

Boise State vs. Hawaii money line: Broncos -540, Rainbow Warriors +400

BSU: Jaylon Henderson is 3-0 as the Broncos starting quarterback

HAW: Quarterback Cole McDonald ranks 12th in the country in passing yards per game (283.4)

Hunt knows that Boise State has perhaps the best defensive player in the conference in Curtis Weaver. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound edge rusher leads the MWC and ranks in the top 10 in the country in both sacks per game (fifth, at 1.13) and tackles for loss (10th, at 1.5). In addition, his 34 career sacks are the most in conference history. For his efforts this season, Weaver was named the MWC Defensive Player of the Year.

Hunt also has taken into account that the matchup against Hawaii's porous defense is a good one for Boise State's prolific offense. The Broncos are averaging 37.3 points a game, which leads the Mountain West and is 13th in the country. Meanwhile the Rainbow Warriors allow 31.8 points a game, which is eighth in the conference and 98th in the country.

But just because the Broncos appear to have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Boise State vs. Hawaii spread in the Mountain West Championship Game 2019.

The Rainbow Warriors have one of the most potent offenses in the country. Behind their Run and Shoot attack, they are averaging 332.5 passing yards a game, which ranks No. 6 in the nation. They also rank 11th in total offense (480.8 yards per game) and 19th in scoring offense (35.4 points per game).

In addition, the Rainbow Warriors have shown the ability to run the ball effectively this season. They are averaging 148.3 rushing yards per game, the program's highest mark in the Run and Shoot era. Earlier this season, Hawaii topped 200 rushing yards in three straight games (New Mexico, Fresno State and San Jose State), the team's longest such streak since 1994.

