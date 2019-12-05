2019 Mountain West Championship Game odds: Boise State vs. Hawaii picks, predictions by expert who's 10-2

The Boise State Broncos host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in the 2019 Mountain West Championship Game at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday. The Broncos (11-1) are hosting the championship game for the third straight year and fourth time overall. They're looking to win their fourth Mountain West title (2012, 2014, 2017). Meanwhile, the Rainbow Warriors (9-4) are making their first Mountain West Championship Game appearance and are gunning for their first conference title since 2010 when they were in the WAC. Kickoff is at 4 p.m. ET. The Broncos are 14-point favorites in the latest Boise State vs. Hawaii odds, while the over-under is 64.5. Before you make any Hawaii vs. Boise State picks of your own, you need to hear what SportsLine's top Broncos expert, Emory Hunt, has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective.

The football analyst has been SportsLine's No. 1 college football expert this season. Hunt has a 95-57 record with his college football picks, returning a whopping profit of $3,312 to his followers. In addition, he has his finger on Boise State's pulse. In fact, he is 10-2 in his last 12 against-the-spread picks involving the Broncos. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has zeroed in on Boise State vs. Hawaii and locked in another confident pick. Go to SportsLine now to see it. Here are several college football lines for Boise State vs. Hawaii:

Boise State vs. Hawaii spread: Broncos -14

Boise State vs. Hawaii over-under: 64.5 points

Boise State vs. Hawaii money line: Broncos -540, Rainbow Warriors +400

BSU: Jaylon Henderson is 3-0 as the Broncos starting quarterback

HAW: Quarterback Cole McDonald ranks 12th in the country in passing yards per game (283.4)

Hunt knows the Broncos already have beaten Hawaii this season. On Oct. 12 in Boise, they turned three Hawaii fumbles into 21 points in a 59-37 victory. The win was Boise State's seventh straight victory over the Rainbow Warriors, who have not beaten the Broncos since 2007.

In addition, Hunt has factored in that Boise State quarterback Jaylon Henderson has played well since taking over as the starter three games ago. The redshirt senior is 3-0 as a starter, completing 57-for-92 passes for 732 yards and eight touchdowns. By virtue of the quarterback's play, coach Bryan Harsin officially moved Henderson to the top of the public depth chart this week.

But just because the Broncos appear to have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Boise State vs. Hawaii spread in the Mountain West Championship Game 2019.

The Rainbow Warriors have one of the most potent offenses in the country. Behind their Run and Shoot attack, they are averaging 332.5 passing yards a game, which ranks No. 6 in the nation. They also rank 11th in total offense (480.8 yards per game) and 19th in scoring offense (35.4 points per game).

In addition, the Rainbow Warriors have shown the ability to run the ball effectively this season. They are averaging 148.3 rushing yards per game, the program's highest mark in the Run and Shoot era. Earlier this season, Hawaii topped 200 rushing yards in three straight games (New Mexico, Fresno State and San Jose State), the team's longest such streak since 1994.

We can tell you Hunt is leaning under, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He's found a critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread hit hard on Saturday. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, only at SportsLine.

