2019 Mountain West Championship Game odds: Boise State vs. Hawaii picks, top predictions by expert who's 10-2

The Boise State Broncos will try to stay alive for a New Year's Six bowl game when they host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in the 2019 Mountain West Championship Game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho on Saturday. The Broncos (11-1), ranked No. 19 in the College Football Playoff rankings, need a win over Hawaii, a Cincinnati win over No. 17 Memphis and a friendly ranking from the College Football Playoff committee to finish as the highest-ranked Group of Five conference champion and qualify for a New Year's Six bowl, almost certainly the Cotton Bowl. Boise State is 4-1 against the spread in its last five home games. Meanwhile the Rainbow Warriors (9-4) are making their first MWC Championship Game appearance. Kickoff is 4 p.m. ET. The Broncos are 14-point favorites in the latest Boise State vs. Hawaii odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 64.5. Before you make any Boise State vs. Hawaii picks, you need to see the college football predictions from Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective.

The football analyst has been SportsLine's No. 1 college football expert this season. Hunt has a 95-57 record with his college football picks, returning a whopping profit of $3,312 to his followers. In addition, he has his finger on Boise State's pulse. In fact, he is 10-2 in his last 12 against-the-spread picks involving the Broncos. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has zeroed in on Boise State vs. Hawaii and locked in another confident pick. Go to SportsLine now to see it. Here are several college football lines and trends for Boise State vs. Hawaii:

Boise State vs. Hawaii spread: Broncos -14

Boise State vs. Hawaii over-under: 64.5 points

Boise State vs. Hawaii money line: Broncos -540, Rainbow Warriors +400

BSU: Jaylon Henderson is 3-0 as the Broncos starting quarterback

HAW: Quarterback Cole McDonald ranks 12th in the country in passing yards per game (283.4)

Hunt knows that Boise State has dominated the season series against Hawaii. The Broncos are going for their eighth consecutive win over the Rainbow Warriors. Earlier this season, Boise State hammered Hawaii 59-37. The Broncos, who are 13-3 all-time in the series, have not lost to the Rainbow Warriors since 2007.

In addition Hunt has taken into account that Boise State is the more proven team entering the championship game. The Broncos have beaten six bowl-eligible teams this season, tied for the fifth-most nationally. Hawaii has beaten just two bowl-eligible teams. Only LSU (eight), Ohio State (eight), Clemson (seven) and Georgia (seven) have more wins over bowl-bound teams than Boise State.

But just because the Broncos appear to have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Boise State vs. Hawaii spread in the Mountain West Championship Game 2019.

The Rainbow Warriors have one of the most potent offenses in the country. Behind their Run and Shoot attack, they are averaging 332.5 passing yards a game, which ranks No. 6 in the nation. They also rank 11th in total offense (480.8 yards per game) and 19th in scoring offense (35.4 points per game).

In addition, the Rainbow Warriors have shown the ability to run the ball effectively this season. They are averaging 148.3 rushing yards per game, the program's highest mark in the Run and Shoot era. Earlier this season, Hawaii topped 200 rushing yards in three straight games (New Mexico, Fresno State and San Jose State), the team's longest such streak since 1994.

We can tell you Hunt is leaning under, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He's found a critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread hit hard on Saturday. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Hawaii vs. Boise State in the 2019 MWC Championship Game? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hawaii vs. Boise State spread you should be all over Saturday, all from the expert who is an incredible 10-2 on Boise State picks.