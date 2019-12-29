2019 Music City Bowl odds: Louisville vs. Mississippi State picks, predictions from model on 8-2 run

It's an SEC vs. ACC matchup when the Mississippi State Bulldogs face the Louisville Cardinals in Monday's 2019 Music City Bowl. The Bulldogs are playing out the end of a disappointing season, sitting at 6-6 after going 8-5 in their first year under coach Joe Moorhead. The Cardinals have turned things around after going 2-10 last year and would finish 8-5 with a victory. Both teams like to keep the game on the ground, with Mississippi State looking to Kylin Hill and Louisville counting on Javian Hawkins to pile up the yardage. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The Bulldogs are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Mississippi State vs. Louisville odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 63.

Mississippi State vs. Louisville spread: Bulldogs -4.5

Mississippi State vs. Louisville over-under: 63

Mississippi State vs. Louisville money line: Bulldogs -189 , Cardinals +162

MSST: RB Kylin Hill has at least 150 rushing yards in four of the last five games.

LOU: RB Javian Hawkins has topped 90 rushing yards in nine of 12 games.

The model knows the Bulldogs are 10-4 against the spread in their last 14 non-conference games and Hill averages 112.3 rushing yards. The junior, who has declared he will enter the NFL Draft, has rushed for 1,347 yards, averaging 5.7 per carry, with 10 touchdowns. Three Mississippi State receivers have more than 300 yards, led by Deddrick Thomas' 390.

Mississippi State is 16-9 against the spread as a favorite since 2017 and the defense has forced 23 turnovers and produced 22 sacks. The tone is set by the linebackers and safeties, with Erroll Thompson leading the unit in tackles with 84 and Jaquarius Landrews second with 72 and six passes defended. Cornerback Cameron Dantzler has eight pass breakups and two interceptions, while defensive end Chauncey Rivers has five sacks and tackle Nathan Pickering has three.

The Bulldogs might look better on paper, but that doesn't mean they will cover the Louisville vs. Mississippi State spread in the Music City Bowl 2019.

The Cardinals are 3-1 against the spread this season in non-conference games and counter with their own top running back in Hawkins. The 5-foot-9 freshman is ninth in the nation with 1,420 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per carry. Hassan Hall also can move it on the ground, adding 497 yards and five TDs. Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham has 20 touchdown passes and has thrown for 1,420 yards, with just five interceptions.

Louisville has covered the spread in three of four games after a loss, and the Cardinals come off a 45-13 setback against Kentucky in the regular-season finale. The defense can make noise in the backfield, averaging 5.7 tackles for loss and recovering nine fumbles. Cornerback Anthony Johnson and linebacker Monty Montgomery have each forced three fumbles.

