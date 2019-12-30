2019 Music City Bowl odds: Louisville vs. Mississippi State picks, predictions from top model on 8-2 run

Mississippi State will be looking to avoid a losing record with a victory against Louisville when the Bulldogs and Cardinals square off in the 2019 Music City Bowl. The Bulldogs have won two in a row since a rough stretch that included losses to top-10 teams Auburn, LSU and Alabama, and they boast one of the nation's top running backs in Kylin Hill as well as an opportunistic defense. Mississippi State earned bowl eligibility only after an Ole Miss celebration penalty set up a missed extra point and a 21-20 Bulldogs win in the regular-season finale. Monday's kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium.

The Bulldogs are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Mississippi State vs. Louisville odds, up one from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 63. Before making your Louisville vs. Mississippi State picks, be sure to check out the 2019 Music City Bowl predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Mississippi State vs. Louisville spread: Bulldogs -4.5

Mississippi State vs. Louisville over-under: 63

Mississippi State vs. Louisville money line: Bulldogs -189 , Cardinals +162

MSST: RB Kylin Hill has at least 150 rushing yards in four of the last five games.

LOU: RB Javian Hawkins has topped 90 rushing yards in nine of 12 games.

The model knows the Bulldogs are 6-3 against the spread in non-conference games over the past two seasons and their defense is third in the nation with 13 fumble recoveries. Safeties Jaquarius Landrews and Brian Cole make an impact, with Landrews breaking up six passes and intercepting one and Cole recovering two fumbles. Linebacker Erroll Thompson is the leader of the unit, posting 84 tackles, with Landrews second with 72 and Cole third at 67.

Mississippi State is 13-6 against the spread over the past two seasons as a favorite and Hill has scored 10 touchdowns and has seven runs of at least 20 yards. He now faces a Louisville defense that was gutted for 517 rushing yards against Kentucky in its last game. The Bulldogs will start Tommy Stevens at quarterback after Garrett Shrader was allegedly injured in an altercation with a teammate.

The Bulldogs might look better on paper, but that doesn't mean they will cover the Louisville vs. Mississippi State spread in the Music City Bowl 2019.

The Cardinals are 3-1 against the spread this season in non-conference games and counter with their own top running back in Hawkins. The 5-foot-9 freshman is ninth in the nation with 1,420 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per carry. Hassan Hall also can move it on the ground, adding 497 yards and five TDs. Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham has 20 touchdown passes and has thrown for 1,420 yards, with just five interceptions.

Louisville has covered the spread in three of four games after a loss, and the Cardinals come off a 45-13 setback against Kentucky in the regular-season finale. The defense can make noise in the backfield, averaging 5.7 tackles for loss and recovering nine fumbles. Cornerback Anthony Johnson and linebacker Monty Montgomery have each forced three fumbles.

