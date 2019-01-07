2019 National Championship odds, line: Clemson vs. Alabama picks and predictions by proven computer model on 49-27 roll

No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson rolled through the season with undefeated records and both posted an 8-5 mark against the spread. Something has to give in the 2019 College Football National Championship on Monday night at 8 p.m. ET. Average Joes and professional bettors alike will be dialed into the game, and the Crimson Tide are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Alabama vs. Clemson odds, down one from the opening spread. The Over-Under has fallen steadily since opening at 60.5 and sits at 57 in the latest Clemson vs. Alabama odds. Quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence have never lost a college football game as a starter, so making Alabama vs. Clemson picks could be a challenge without a little help. Before locking in any Clemson vs. Alabama best bets, be sure to check out the 2019 College Football National Championship predictions from SportsLine's Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

The model has made some huge calls during bowl season, including Auburn (-3.5) annihilating Purdue (final score: 63-14) and Appalachian State (-6.5) destroying Middle Tennessee (final: 45-13). And when it comes to all top-rated picks, the model is red-hot, entering the national championship game on a blistering 49-27 run. Anybody who has been following it is way, way up.

The model has dialed in on Alabama vs. Clemson. It's leaning under.

The model knows that Alabama's wide variety of offensive weapons make the Tide next to impossible to plan for. Three running backs -- Damien Harris, Najee Harris and Josh Jacobs -- all carried the ball at least 90 times this season. But it was Jacobs, who had the fewest carries of that trio during the regular season, who was the star of the semifinal win over Oklahoma, as he piled up 158 yards of total offense and a touchdown.

Five players also recorded at least 30 receptions this season, including receivers Jerry Jeudy (59), Henry Ruggs III (42), Jaylen Waddle (41) and DeVonta Smith (30), as well as tight end Irv Smith. Jr. (38). With Tagovailoa putting together perhaps the most impressive season ever by an Alabama quarterback, and former Heisman candidate Jalen Hurts available as a weapon at virtually any skill position on offense, even Clemson's loaded defense might have too much to account for in the 2019 National Title game.

But just because the Crimson Tide have been unstoppable doesn't mean they'll cover the Alabama vs. Clemson spread.

While the Tigers rely substantially on their defensive front seven that stymies rushing attacks and pressures quarterbacks, their offense is equally formidable. Clemson scored at least 48 points a half-dozen times thanks to quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The lanky, 6-5 freshman has been nothing short of exceptional this season, throwing for nearly 3,000 yards and 27 scores. He also makes smart decisions when the pocket collapses, tossing only four picks and getting sacked just 11 times.

Lawrence's favorite target is sophomore wideout Tee Higgins, who has notched 11 touchdown receptions, including a big one just before halftime against the Irish. He's particularly effective in 50-50 situations, effectively utilizing his 6-4 frame to box out cornerbacks on deep throws.

Clemson is a sterling 6-1 against the spread on the road or at neutral sites this season. They're 3-2 ATS versus teams like Alabama that are winning more than 70 percent of their games and have covered their last two with ease.

