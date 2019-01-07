2019 National Championship odds, line: Clemson vs. Alabama picks, predictions by advanced computer model on 49-27 roll

It's winner-take-all in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship as the top two seeds, the Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers, battle for the title on Monday at 8 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Weather won't be a factor on the West Coast, with temperatures in the 50s and light winds. While both teams average well over 40 points per game, they're equally dominating on defense. Clemson held high-powered Notre Dame to just three points in the semis, while Alabama pitched back-to-back shutouts against LSU and Mississippi State this season. Alabama is a 5.5-point favorite, down one from the opener, and the Over-Under is 58 in the latest Clemson vs. Alabama odds. Before you make any Clemson vs. Alabama picks and 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship predictions, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model has made some huge calls during bowl season, including Auburn (-3.5) annihilating Purdue (final score: 63-14) and Appalachian State (-6.5) destroying Middle Tennessee (final: 45-13). And when it comes to all top-rated picks, the model is red-hot, entering the national championship game on a blistering 49-27 run. Anybody who has been following it is way, way up.

Alabama vs. Clemson is expected to go under the total.

The model knows that Alabama's quick-strike offense is propelled by wideout Jerry Jeudy, who's netting a whopping 18.7 yards per grab. In addition to his 13 touchdowns, he's tops on the team with 63 receptions and 1,176 receiving yards.

Getting the ball into his hands is standout quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has tossed 41 touchdowns against only four interceptions. For the season, the sophomore signal caller has recorded six 300-yard games, including one last time out against the Sooners. In that game, he completed 89 percent of his attempts and tossed four touchdowns -- including a 13-yard pass to Jeudy in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Just because the Crimson Tide have been unstoppable doesn't mean they'll cover the Alabama vs. Clemson spread, especially against the Tigers' imposing defense.

While the Tigers rely substantially on their defensive front seven that stymies rushing attacks and pressures quarterbacks, their offense is equally formidable. Clemson scored at least 48 points a half-dozen times thanks to quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The lanky, 6-5 freshman has been nothing short of exceptional this season, throwing for nearly 3,000 yards and 27 scores. He also makes smart decisions when the pocket collapses, tossing only four picks and getting sacked just 11 times.

Lawrence's favorite target is sophomore wideout Tee Higgins, who has notched 11 touchdown receptions, including a big one just before halftime against the Irish. He's particularly effective in 50-50 situations, effectively utilizing his 6-4 frame to box out cornerbacks on deep throws.

Clemson is a sterling 6-1 against the spread on the road or at neutral sites this season. They're 3-2 ATS versus teams like Alabama that are winning more than 70 percent of their games and have covered their last two with ease.

Clemson is a sterling 6-1 against the spread on the road or at neutral sites this season. They're 3-2 ATS versus teams like Alabama that are winning more than 70 percent of their games and have covered their last two with ease.