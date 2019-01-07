2019 National Championship odds, line: Clemson vs. Alabama picks, predictions by top-rated computer model on 49-27 roll

The final game of the 2018-19 college football schedule kicks off on Monday night when No. 1 Alabama squares off against No. 2 Clemson in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET, and the latest National Championship forecast calls for temperatures in the upper 50s and light winds. This is the third time in the last four years that Alabama and Clemson have met in the title game, with each team lifting the trophy once in the previous two contests. The National Championship spread and total have been falling ahead of kickoff as professional and amateur bettors alike continue making college football picks. The Tide enter the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship as 5.5-point favorites, with the Over-Under at 57 in the latest Clemson vs. Alabama odds. Before you make any 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship Game predictions, be sure to check out the top Clemson vs. Alabama picks from SportsLine's Projection Model.

The model knows that Alabama's wide variety of offensive weapons make the Tide next to impossible to plan for. Three running backs -- Damien Harris, Najee Harris and Josh Jacobs -- all carried the ball at least 90 times this season. But it was Jacobs, who had the fewest carries of that trio during the regular season, who was the star of the semifinal win over Oklahoma, as he piled up 158 yards of total offense and a touchdown.

Five players also recorded at least 30 receptions this season, including receivers Jerry Jeudy (59), Henry Ruggs III (42), Jaylen Waddle (41) and DeVonta Smith (30), as well as tight end Irv Smith. Jr. (38). With Tagovailoa putting together perhaps the most impressive season ever by an Alabama quarterback, and former Heisman candidate Jalen Hurts available as a weapon at virtually any skill position on offense, even Clemson's loaded defense might have too much to account for in the 2019 National Title game.

But just because the Crimson Tide have been unstoppable doesn't mean they'll cover the Alabama vs. Clemson spread.

Clemson boasts one of the most imposing defensive units in the country. In fact, the Tigers enter Monday's title game as the top-ranked scoring defense in the entire nation, giving up just 12.9 points per game. The Tigers also rank second in rushing defense (92.6 yards per game) and total defense (274.6).

Clemson's defense features an explosive front seven that racked up 52 sacks this season, which ranked No. 1 in college football. Defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell finished the regular season with 10.5 sacks, while Christian Wilkins had five of his own. The disruptive defensive line will be without Dexter Lawerence for a second straight game after testing positive for a banned substance, but the depth Dabo Swinney's defense employs could wreak havoc and apply pressure on Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa early and often.

