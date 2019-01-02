2019 national championship odds, line: Clemson vs. Alabama picks, predictions from model on 49-27 roll

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers, the top two teams throughout the season, vie in the 2019 national championship game on Monday, Jan. 7. Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, is set for 8 p.m. ET. After a 13-0 regular season, Clemson crushed Notre Dame 30-3 in the semifinals while undefeated Alabama improved to 14-0 after outlasting Oklahoma 45-34 in the other semi. Alabama is a six-point favorite and the over-under is 59.5 in the latest Clemson vs. Alabama odds. Before you make any Clemson vs. Alabama picks and 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship predictions, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has factored in that Alabama's prodigious offense starts with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The sophomore has been electric this season, tossing 41 touchdown passes against only four interceptions. In the victory over the Sooners, he completed a staggering 89 percent of his attempts and threw more touchdowns (four) than incompletions (three). He threw for 318 yards against Oklahoma and, for the season, has racked up nearly 3,700 yards.

Alabama is hardly a one-dimensional offense. While the Tide can gobble up chunk plays with the vertical game, they rely heavily on an imposing offensive line to churn out big plays on the ground. Damien Harris is the team's top rusher with 819 yards and nets nearly 6 yards per carry. Two of his nine touchdowns came against Oklahoma and he's a threat to snare passes in the screen game, with 20 for the season for an average of 10 yards a pop.

But just because the Crimson Tide are averaging 47.7 points this season doesn't mean they'll cover the national championship game spread, especially against Clemson's imposing defense.

The Tigers are yielding a measly 12.9 points per game, and in nine of their 14 contests they have held opponents to 10 points or fewer. And while the Tigers are lauded for their imposing defense, they can also ring up points in a hurry. Freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence is on a run of more than 140 consecutive pass attempts without an interception. He has thrown just four picks for the season. Against the vaunted Irish secondary, he threw for 327 yards and three scores.

Clemson also has stud rusher Travis Etienne. The sophomore running back has recorded eight 100-yard games this season and 1,572 yards. Even more impressive is his 8.3 yards per carry and 23 touchdowns. Etienne picked up 109 yards on just 14 totes versus Notre Dame, including ripping off a 62-yard dash to the end zone to cap the scoring

