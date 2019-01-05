2019 national championship odds, line: Clemson vs. Alabama picks, top predictions from proven model on 49-27 roll

For much of this season, the Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers have looked like they were on a collision course. They were preseason No. 1 and No. 2 in the AP poll and nothing has changed over the course of the last 15 weeks. Now, they meet as planned in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Jan. 7 for a rubber match after splitting two title matchups in the last three years. The Crimson Tide are five-point favorites, down from 6.5, and the total has been bet down from 60.5 to 58.5 in the latest Alabama vs. Clemson odds. However, before you make you Alabama vs. Clemson picks for this 8 p.m. ET start, be sure to check out the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

After romping to 12 easy victories during the regular season, Alabama was challenged in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia, and then Oklahoma made a late push after it looked like Alabama was going to blow them out. However, those should serve as valuable lessons against a Clemson squad that is the only in the nation that is in the same breath as Alabama from a talent standpoint.

The big advantage for Alabama should be its secondary. Nick Saban's group of defensive backs never makes things easy and even when a quarterback does put up decent numbers against them, they make that player work for it. Kyler Murray was only able to complete 51 percent of his passes in the Orange Bowl and opposing quarterbacks have only completed 52 percent of passes for the year. Despite Trevor Lawrence showing poise all year as a true freshman for Clemson, he'll be tested in a way that he never has before against Alabama.

But just because the Crimson Tide will test Lawrence in a huge way, doesn't mean they'll cover the national championship game spread, especially against Clemson's imposing defense.

The Tigers are yielding a measly 12.9 points per game, and in nine of their 14 contests they have held opponents to 10 points or fewer. And while the Tigers are lauded for their imposing defense, they can also ring up points in a hurry. Freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence is on a run of more than 140 consecutive pass attempts without an interception. He has thrown just four picks for the season. Against the vaunted Irish secondary, he threw for 327 yards and three scores.

Clemson also has stud rusher Travis Etienne. The sophomore running back has recorded eight 100-yard games this season and 1,572 yards. Even more impressive is his 8.3 yards per carry and 23 touchdowns. Etienne picked up 109 yards on just 14 totes versus Notre Dame, including ripping off a 62-yard dash to the end zone to cap the scoring

