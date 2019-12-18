2019 National Signing Day: Four-star offensive lineman Marcus Dumervil signs with LSU
Dumervil is the nephew of NFL NFL defensive end Elvis Dumervil
LSU topped off its 2019 season with the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff Rankings and a Heisman Trophy for quarterback Joe Burrow. Now, the Tigers are cleaning up during the early signing period. Four-star offensive lineman Marcus Dumervil is among the Tigers' top gets as he finally put pen to paper (or e-signature) and signed with Ed Orgeron's team.
Dumervil, from St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is the nephew of former Louisville great and NFL defensive end Elvis Dumervil. Rated as the 11th offensive tackle and 97th overall prospect, Dumervil was also considering the Cardinals, along with Florida and Oklahoma. He visited Louisville most recently on Dec. 6, but most experts expected him to sign with the Tigers.
In the end, though, the Tigers got another blue-chip recruit to add what could very well end up being a top-five class. Per 247Sports, Dumervil's scouting report is as follows: "Tall, fairly lean build for a 300-pound prospect. Long arms. Balanced blocker with great body control and awareness in pass and run situations. Patient as pass protector with good punch, footwork and overall technique. Strong anchor and ability to redirect underneath. Some edge through the whistle but more finesse and calculated than most at this stage. Mature prospect who takes calculated risks on the outside."
What big-time recruits are headed to your favorite school? Visit 247Sports.com to see how your team's future will be changed forever. Their recruiting analysts are on the ground right now for the Early Signing Period. Join today and get your first month for only $1!
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
2019 bowl confidence picks, ranks, picks
SportsLine simulated every bowl game 10,000 times for pick'em leagues and confidence pools
-
Signing Day predictions, schedule
Everything you need to know as the early signing period for the Class of 2020 begins Wednesday
-
College recruiting rankings, 2020 class
The race for No. 1 is a big storylines for the early signing period, and it may not be settled
-
Legendary Iowa coach Hayden Fry dies
Fry was 232–178–10 during his esteemed college coaching career
-
2019 coaching carousel, tracker, grades
The 2019-20 coaching carousel is stopped with every position filled ... at least for now
-
Georgia's top OL declares for NFL Draft
Thomas will also miss the Bulldogs' game in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor
-
2019 Signing Day live updates, rankings
Watch live signing day coverage on CBS Sports HQ and follow the latest college football recruiting...
-
Navy snaps losing streak to Army
The Navy QB shattered multiple records as he led the Midshipmen to victory over the Black Knights
-
Navy vs. Army West Point live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Navy vs. Army West Point football game