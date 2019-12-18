2019 National Signing Day: Four-star offensive lineman Marcus Dumervil signs with LSU

LSU topped off its 2019 season with the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff Rankings and a Heisman Trophy for quarterback Joe Burrow. Now, the Tigers are cleaning up during the early signing period. Four-star offensive lineman Marcus Dumervil is among the Tigers' top gets as he finally put pen to paper (or e-signature) and signed with Ed Orgeron's team.

Dumervil, from St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is the nephew of former Louisville great and NFL defensive end Elvis Dumervil. Rated as the 11th offensive tackle and 97th overall prospect, Dumervil was also considering the Cardinals, along with Florida and Oklahoma. He visited Louisville most recently on Dec. 6, but most experts expected him to sign with the Tigers.

In the end, though, the Tigers got another blue-chip recruit to add what could very well end up being a top-five class. Per 247Sports, Dumervil's scouting report is as follows: "Tall, fairly lean build for a 300-pound prospect. Long arms. Balanced blocker with great body control and awareness in pass and run situations. Patient as pass protector with good punch, footwork and overall technique. Strong anchor and ability to redirect underneath. Some edge through the whistle but more finesse and calculated than most at this stage. Mature prospect who takes calculated risks on the outside."

What big-time recruits are headed to your favorite school? Visit 247Sports.com to see how your team's future will be changed forever. Their recruiting analysts are on the ground right now for the Early Signing Period. Join today and get your first month for only $1!