2019 Navy vs. Army Game odds, line: College football predictions, optimal picks from expert who's 96-58

The Commander-in-Chief's Trophy is at stake Saturday when the Navy Midshipmen and Army Black Knights renew their football rivalry for the 120th time. Kickoff in the national showcase at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is set for 3 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on CBS. No. 23 Navy (9-2) can win the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy, awarded to the top football program among military academies, for the first time since 2015 with a victory. With an upset win, Army (5-7) will retain the trophy because of a three-way tie in records of head-to-head matchups between Army, Navy and Air Force. The Black Knights have won three straight in the series following a 14-game losing streak. The Midshipmen are 10.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 40.5 in the latest Navy vs. Army odds.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a playing and coaching perspective.

The football analyst has emerged as SportsLine's No. 1 college football expert this season. Hunt is 96-58 on college football picks, returning a whopping profit of $3,298 to his followers. Moreover, he has had a strong feel for the trajectories of these programs, posting a record of 12-8 on picks involving Army or Navy over the past two seasons.

In Week 8, Hunt told SportsLine members that Navy (-28) would roll past undermanned Connecticut. The Midshipmen did just that in their 56-10 victory, covering the spread with room to spare. Anyone who followed Hunt's advice picked up another winner and those who have consistently followed him are way up.

Here are the college football lines and trends for Army vs. Navy:

Army vs. Navy spread: Navy -10.5

Army vs. Navy over-under: 40.5 points

Army vs. Navy money line: Navy -450, Army +325

Army: Has won three straight games in the series.

Navy: Leads the country in rushing at 360.8 yards per game.

Navy's rapid transformation back to an AAC contender following a disastrous three-win season has been an overlooked story in college football. Following last year's loss to Army, coach Ken Niumatalolo said he had to make some changes, including some difficult decisions. He started by parting ways with longtime defensive coordinator Dale Pehrson after his unit allowed 33.5 points per game.

Another major change was committing to Malcolm Perry at quarterback after using something of a revolving door at the position last year. He said the limited playing affected the player's confidence and assured the senior dual-threat the job was his alone before this season. That decision has paid off as Perry has piled up 1,500 rushing yards and 19 scores on the ground.

Still, the high-powered Midshipmen are far from assured of covering the Navy vs. Army spread against a Black Knights club that would love nothing more than to ease the disappointment of a tough season with a win over its rival.

The Knights have seen six of their seven losses come by single-digits and are just a couple plays away from another winning season. They lost in overtime at Michigan after dominating the action most of the way. They also saw a last-minute drive come up short at the goal line in a loss at Air Force.

Army trails only Navy in rushing offense with an average of 311.7 yards per game. Senior quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. has battled various injuries all season, but still leads Army with 706 rushing yards and seven scores. He has passed for 570 yards and four touchdowns.

Hunt is leaning under the total.

Who wins the 2019 Army-Navy Game? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Army vs. Navy spread you should be all over Saturday, all from the football expert who has earned his followers nearly $3,300 this season.