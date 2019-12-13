2019 Navy vs. Army Game odds, line: College football predictions, picks from expert who's 96-58

One of the oldest rivalries in college football renews on Saturday when the Army Black Knights take on the Navy Midshipmen to conclude the sport's regular season. The 2019 Army vs. Navy Game kicks off at 3 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and will be televised on CBS. The No. 23-ranked Midshipmen (9-2) look to break a three-game losing streak in the series before heading to the Liberty Bowl against Kansas State. The Black Knights (5-7) took a step back from last year's 10-win season, but Saturday's rivalry showdown presents their last chance to end the year on a positive note. The last five meetings have been decided by a touchdown or less, including Army's 17-10 victory last season. The Midshipmen are 10.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 40.5 in the latest Navy vs. Army odds. Before locking in your Army vs. Navy picks, listen to what SportsLine college football expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a playing and coaching perspective.

The football analyst has emerged as SportsLine's No. 1 college football expert this season. Hunt is 96-58 on college football picks, returning a whopping profit of $3,298 to his followers. Moreover, he has had a strong feel for the trajectories of these programs, posting a record of 12-8 on picks involving Army or Navy over the past two seasons.

In Week 8, Hunt told SportsLine members that Navy (-28) would roll past undermanned Connecticut. The Midshipmen did just that in their 56-10 victory, covering the spread with room to spare. Anyone who followed Hunt's advice picked up another winner and those who have consistently followed him are way up.

Now, Hunt has zeroed in on Navy vs. Army from every angle. Here are the college football lines and trends for Army vs. Navy:

Army vs. Navy spread: Navy -10.5

Army vs. Navy over-under: 40.5 points

Army vs. Navy money line: Navy -450, Army +325

Army: Has won three straight games in the series.

Navy: Leads the country in rushing at 360.8 yards per game.

Hunt knows the Midshipmen can't afford to look past Army with a high-profile bowl game on deck. Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said at a press conference this week that the Knights will have his club's full attention. Navy addressed what had been a vulnerable defense and rebounded from a three-win season to earn nine wins and place second in the AAC West Division. Its only losses came to AAC champion Memphis and No. 16-ranked Notre Dame.

Senior quarterback Malcolm Perry will go down as one of the most decorated players in the program's history. He has rushed for a team-high 1,500 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. He also has passed for 1,027 yards and six scores.

Still, the high-powered Midshipmen are far from assured of covering the Navy vs. Army spread against a Black Knights club that would love nothing more than to ease the disappointment of a tough season with a win over its rival.

The Knights have seen six of their seven losses come by single-digits and are just a couple plays away from another winning season. They lost in overtime at Michigan after dominating the action most of the way. They also saw a last-minute drive come up short at the goal line in a loss at Air Force.

Army trails only Navy in rushing offense with an average of 311.7 yards per game. Senior quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. has battled various injuries all season, but still leads Army with 706 rushing yards and seven scores. He has passed for 570 yards and four touchdowns.

Hunt is leaning under the total, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He's found a critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread hit hard.

