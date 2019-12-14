2019 Navy vs. Army Game odds, spread: College football picks, predictions from proven expert who's 96-58

There's only one FBS game on the Saturday college football schedule and the isolated stage belongs to one of the sport's most celebrated rivalries. The Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen meet at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia for the 120th edition of their rivalry. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET and the contest will be televised on CBS. Among the showcase game's many traditions is that it gets a solo stage and provides the lone act for football fans who are in withdrawal following championship weekend. Navy (9-2) is headed to a bowl game but will first attempt to break a three-game losing streak against Army and win the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy in the process. Army (5-7) missed a bowl bid on the heels of a 10-win season but can finish strong by beating Navy for the fourth straight time. The Midshipmen are 11-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 41 in the latest Army vs. Navy odds. Before making your Army vs. Navy picks, see the college football predictions from SportsLine's Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a playing and coaching perspective.

Hunt is 96-58 on college football picks this season. He has had a strong feel for the trajectories of these programs, posting a record of 12-8 on picks involving Army or Navy over the past two seasons.

In Week 8, Navy (-28) rolled past undermanned Connecticut. The Midshipmen won 56-10, covering the spread with room to spare.

Here are the college football lines and trends for Army vs. Navy:

Army vs. Navy spread: Navy -11

Army vs. Navy over-under: 41 points

Army vs. Navy money line: Navy -450, Army +325

Army: Has won three straight games in the series.

Navy: Leads the country in rushing at 360.8 yards per game.

One advantage the Midshipmen have is a tougher strength of schedule. Their opponents have a combined record of 76-61, while Army's opponents have a 70-76 combined mark. Navy's only losses came to eventual AAC champion Memphis and Notre Dame, which is headed to the Camping World Bowl against Iowa State.

The clubs have two common opponents in Air Force and Tulane. The Midshipmen beat Air Force 34-25, while Army fell 17-13 to the Falcons. Navy defeated the Green Wave, 38-35, while Army fell to them at home, 42-33. Navy outscored its opponents by an average of 15 points per game, while Army managed a plus-8 average despite its losing record.

Still, the high-powered Midshipmen are far from assured of covering the Navy vs. Army spread against a Black Knights club that would love nothing more than to ease the disappointment of a tough season with a win in the Army-Navy Game 2019.

The Knights have seen six of their seven losses come by single-digits and are just a couple plays away from another winning season. They lost in overtime at Michigan after dominating the action most of the way. They also saw a last-minute drive come up short at the goal line in a loss at Air Force.

Army trails only Navy in rushing offense with an average of 311.7 yards per game. Senior quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. has battled various injuries all season, but still leads Army with 706 rushing yards and seven scores. He has passed for 570 yards and four touchdowns.

The analysis leans under the total.

Who wins the 2019 Army-Navy Game? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Army vs. Navy spread you should be all over Saturday, all from the football expert who has earned his followers nearly $3,300 this season.