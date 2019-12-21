2019 New Mexico Bowl odds, line: San Diego State vs. Central Michigan picks, predictions from expert who's 7-1

Programs looking to snap postseason losing streaks collide Saturday as the San Diego State Aztecs meet the Central Michigan Chippewas in the 2019 New Mexico Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET from Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, N.M. The Chippewas (8-5) received their sixth bowl invitation this decade after a bounce-back season saw them reach the MAC title game on the heels of a one-win season last year. But they have lost four straight bowl games, with the last win coming against Western Kentucky in the 2012 Little Caesars Pizza Bowl.

The Aztecs (9-3) saw a late slide cost them a potential berth in the Mountain West Conference title game and they are on a two-game bowl losing streak. Their last win came in 2016 in the Las Vegas Bowl against Houston. The Aztecs are three-point favorites and the over-under is 40.5 in the San Diego State vs. Central Michigan odds. Before making any Central Michigan vs. San Diego State picks, make sure you see the college football predictions from SportsLine expert Emory Hunt.

Now, Hunt has zeroed in on the 2019 New Mexico Bowl from every angle and released another confident against the spread pick that you can see at SportsLine. Here are the college football betting lines and trends for San Diego State vs. Central Michigan:

San Diego State vs. Central Michigan spread: San Diego State -3

San Diego State vs. Central Michigan over-under: 40.5 points

San Diego State vs. Central Michigan money line: San Diego State -162, Central Michigan +138

SDSU: Aztecs are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games as a favorite.

CMU: Chippewas has covered five of their last six non-conference games.

Hunt knows that recent San Diego State clubs have been known for rushing attacks that featured explosive backs who gained national attention before moving on to the pros. Rashaad Penny had a 2,248-yard season with 23 touchdowns in 2017. He finished fifth in the Heisman voting before being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks. Other notable recent running backs include Donnel Pumphrey, the FBS all-time rushing leader, and Ronnie Hillman.

Juwan Washington was expected to be the next star in the program's esteemed lineage. Injuries have limited his impact, but the senior still leads a balanced rushing attack that averages 133.7 yards per game. He has rushed for a team-best 500 yards, while Chance Bell has added 373 yards and Chase Jasmin has contributed 315. The Aztecs have 10 combined touchdowns on the ground.

Even so, San Diego State is far from assured of covering the 2019 New Mexico Bowl spread against a Central Michigan club that will be determined to cap one of the greatest turnarounds in recent memory with a victory.

The Chippewas have a rare distinction of being in the top 40 nationally in both rushing and passing offense. Of the four College Football Playoff teams, only Ohio State meets these thresholds and last year only Notre Dame was top 40 in both categories among CFP clubs. Coach Jim McElwain became known as an innovative offensive mind as the coordinator under Nick Saban at Alabama before moving on to head coaching opportunities.

Central Michigan has a solid and experienced offensive line that was generally regarded as the tops in the MAC. The numbers suggest the Chippewas are at their best when they establish the run, as they are 8-0 when rushing for 135 or more yards. They average 34.6 points per game and could be in good shape if they attain an early lead against a San Diego State club that isn't built to come from behind.

