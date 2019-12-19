2019 New Mexico Bowl odds: San Diego State vs. Central Michigan picks, predictions from expert who's 7-1

Mountain West stalwart San Diego State takes on upstart Central Michigan of the MAC on Saturday in the 2019 New Mexico Bowl. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET from Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque. The gritty Aztecs (9-3) started the season 7-1, but lost two of their last three conference games to fall out of contention for a berth in the title game. They are looking to break a two-game bowl losing streak after falling 27-0 to Ohio in last year's Frisco Bowl. In their first year under coach Jim McElwain, the Chippewas (8-5) won the MAC West and reached the title game for the first time since 2009.

The Aztecs are 3.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 41 in the latest San Diego State vs. Central Michigan odds. Before making your Central Michigan vs. San Diego State picks, get the latest 2019 New Mexico Bowl predictions from SportsLine's Emory Hunt.

San Diego State vs. Central Michigan spread: San Diego State -3.5

San Diego State vs. Central Michigan over-under: 41 points

San Diego State vs. Central Michigan money line: San Diego State -170, Central Michigan +150

SDSU: Aztecs are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games as a favorite.

CMU: Chippewas has covered five of their last six non-conference games.

Hunt knows the Aztecs should be motivated to finish a mostly successful season on a positive note. They appeared on a fast track to the MWC title game, but an upset home loss to Nevada as a 17-point favorite made their matchup against Hawaii a play-in game for the berth. The Warriors won 14-11 on their home turf and clinched the West Division.

San Diego State bounced back and finished the regular season with a 13-3 home win over BYU as a 5.5-point underdog. That victory summarized the old-school formula under coach Rocky Long that has made the Aztecs an annual contender: a physical defense compounded by a run-based, power offense that eats the clock and limits possessions. The Aztecs are fourth in the country in scoring defense (12.8 points per game) and fifth nationally in overall defense (288.7 yards per game).

Even so, San Diego State is far from assured of covering the 2019 New Mexico Bowl spread against a Central Michigan club that will be determined to cap one of the greatest turnarounds in recent memory with a victory.

The Chippewas won just one game last year, but there was no extensive rebuilding process under McElwain, whose previous head coaching stops include Florida and Colorado State. They started 2-3 before winning six of seven down the stretch to earn their first MAC title game berth in a decade. Known as an innovative offensive mind, McElwain developed an attack that ranks in the top 40 nationally in rushing (186.7 yards per game) and passing (258.9).

Central Michigan scored at least 42 points in six of its eight victories on its way to averaging 31.9 per game (No. 44 nationally). Tennessee transfer Quinten Dormady has completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,148 yards and 14 touchdowns against six interceptions.

