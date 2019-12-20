2019 New Mexico Bowl odds: San Diego State vs. Central Michigan picks, top predictions from expert who's 7-1

A stylistic contrast highlights the 2019 New Mexico Bowl as the Central Michigan Chippewas of the MAC take on the San Diego State Aztecs of the Mountain West on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET from Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque. The Chippewas (8-5) reached the MAC title game in their first season under coach Jim McElwain following a 1-11 campaign last year. They are powered by one of the most productive offensive units in the country, ranking in the top 40 in nearly all major statistical categories. They'll face a stiff test from a San Diego State club (9-3) that ranks in the top five nationally in almost every major defensive statistical category.

The Aztecs are 3.5-point favorites, down from an open of 4.5, and the over-under for total points scored is 41 in the latest San Diego State vs. Central Michigan odds.

Here are the betting lines and trends for San Diego State vs. Central Michigan:

San Diego State vs. Central Michigan spread: San Diego State -4.5

San Diego State vs. Central Michigan over-under: 41 points

San Diego State vs. Central Michigan money line: San Diego State -170, Central Michigan +150

SDSU: Aztecs are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games as a favorite.

CMU: Chippewas has covered five of their last six non-conference games.

Hunt knows that recent San Diego State clubs have been known for rushing attacks that featured explosive backs who gained national attention before moving on to the pros. Rashaad Penny had a 2,248-yard season with 23 touchdowns in 2017. He finished fifth in the Heisman voting before being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks. Other notable recent running backs include Donnel Pumphrey, the FBS all-time rushing leader, and Ronnie Hillman.

Juwan Washington was expected to be the next star in the program's esteemed lineage. Injuries have limited his impact, but the senior still leads a balanced rushing attack that averages 133.7 yards per game. He has rushed for a team-best 500 yards, while Chance Bell has added 373 yards and Chase Jasmin has contributed 315. The Aztecs have 10 combined touchdowns on the ground.

Even so, San Diego State is far from assured of covering the 2019 New Mexico Bowl spread against a Central Michigan club that will be determined to cap one of the greatest turnarounds in recent memory with a victory.

The Chippewas won just one game last year, but there was no extensive rebuilding process under McElwain, whose previous head coaching stops include Florida and Colorado State. They started 2-3 before winning six of seven down the stretch to earn their first MAC title game berth in a decade. Known as an innovative offensive mind, McElwain developed an attack that ranks in the top 40 nationally in rushing (186.7 yards per game) and passing (258.9).

Central Michigan scored at least 42 points in six of its eight victories on its way to averaging 31.9 per game (No. 44 nationally). Tennessee transfer Quinten Dormady has completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,148 yards and 14 touchdowns against six interceptions.

