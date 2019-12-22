2019 New Orleans Bowl odds, line: Appalachian State vs. UAB picks, best predictions from model on 8-2 run

The No. 20 Appalachian State Mountaineers attempt to earn Shawn Clark a victory in his head-coaching debut when they battle the UAB Blazers in the 2019 New Orleans Bowl on Saturday. Kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is set for 9 p.m. ET. Appalachian State (12-1) handed Clark the reigns after first-year coach Eli Drinkwitz bolted for Missouri following the team's 45-38 triumph over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference title game on Dec. 7.

UAB (9-4) is coming off a 49-6 setback at Florida Atlantic on Dec. 7 in the Conference-USA championship matchup. The Blazers lost the first two bowl appearances in school history before topping Northern Illinois 37-13 in the 2018 Boca Raton Bowl. The Mountaineers are 17-point favorites and the over-under for total points is 47.5 in the latest Appalachian State vs. UAB odds.

Appalachian State vs. UAB spread: Mountaineers -17

Appalachian State vs. UAB over-under: 47.5 points

Appalachian State vs. UAB money line: Mountaineers -887, Blazers +578

APPST: QB Zac Thomas has thrown 26 touchdown passes and only six interceptions

UAB: RB Jermaine Brown Jr. is averaging 5.2 yards per carry

The model knows that the Mountaineers have won four consecutive Sun Belt titles and are the first team in the conference to register 12 victories in a season. Appalachian State had three players rush for over 400 yards this year, with Darrynton Evans leading the way with 1,323. The junior running back has found the end zone 23 times this campaign, including once on a kickoff return.

Daetrich Harrington, who missed four games with a foot injury, is seven rushing yards shy of 300 this season. He was the Moutaineers' leader with 89 yards on the ground against Florida Atlantic and also scored a touchdown while Marcus Williams Jr. carried eight times for 78 yards and a score. Thomas threw for 2,576 yards while running for 412 and seven TDs, giving him 17 rushing scores over the last two campaigns.

UAB is hoping for a big performance by Spencer Brown, who missed three games with a lower-body injury and rushed for only 527 yards this season but is the school's all-time leader with 3,083. The junior has recorded 13 100-yard performances in his career, which also ranks him first in Blazers history. UAB has a pair of dangerous receivers in Kendall Parham and Austin Watkins Jr., who both are big-yardage threats.

Parham has four touchdown receptions of 46 or more yards and is fifth in the nation with an average of 21 yards per catch while Watkins has caught four TD passes of 30-plus yards and is averaging 19.9 per reception (15th in the country). Watkins has 933 receiving yards this year, the fifth-highest single-season total in school history, and is looking to become UAB's third receiver with 1,000 in a campaign. Quarterback Tyler Johnston III has thrown for 1,952 yards in 10 games after recording just 1,323 in 13 contests last season.

