2019 New Orleans Bowl odds, line: Appalachian State vs. UAB picks, predictions from model on 8-2 roll

The 20th-ranked Appalachian State Mountaineers seek their fifth bowl win in as many years when they take on the UAB Blazers on Saturday in the 2019 New Orleans Bowl. Kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is set for 9 p.m. ET. Appalachian State (12-1), which is 22-8 against the spread in its last 30 games, won this bowl last year after rolling to a 45-13 victory over Middle Tennessee. The Blazers are appearing in a bowl game for the third straight year and fourth time in school history. The Mountaineers are 16.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points is 48 in the latest Appalachian State vs. UAB odds.

Here are several college football betting lines for Appalachian State vs. UAB:

Appalachian State vs. UAB spread: Mountaineers -16.5

Appalachian State vs. UAB over-under: 48 points

Appalachian State vs. UAB money line: Mountaineers -139, Blazers +492

APPST: QB Zac Thomas has thrown 26 touchdown passes and only six interceptions

UAB: RB Jermaine Brown Jr. is averaging 5.2 yards per carry

The model knows that the Mountaineers have been difficult to defeat, winning 18 of their last 19 contests. They are the first Sun Belt team to register 12 victories in a season and first to beat two Power Five opponents in the same campaign. Appalachian State also posted the best road record (6-0) in conference history this year.

Appalachian State is hoping to make Shawn Clark's debut as head coach a successful one. The former Mountaineers offensive lineman and assistant was chosen to replace Eli Drinkwitz, who accepted the head-coaching job at Missouri after winning the Sun Belt title in his first year with Appalachian State. The Mountaineers have registered 53 victories since the start of the 2015 season, fifth-most in the nation during that span.

Despite their penchant for winning, the Mountaineers are not guaranteed to cover the Appalachian State vs. UAB spread in Saturday's New Orleans Bowl 2019.

The Blazers may not possess a prolific offense, but they are formidable on the other side of the ball. UAB is ninth in the nation in total defense, allowing 294.1 yards per game, and 13th in run defense at 107.2. The Blazers average 3.31 sacks per contest (eighth in the country) and have allowed opponents to convert on third down only 28.9 percent of the time (fifth).

UAB's defense also is opportunistic, coming in third in the nation with 13 fumble recoveries. Linebacker Jordan Smith has registered 10 sacks, tying him for fifth-most in a single season in school history. The redshirt sophomore also has recorded 49 tackles and forced four fumbles in his first campaign with the Mountaineers.

