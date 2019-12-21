2019 New Orleans Bowl odds, line: Appalachian State vs. UAB picks, top predictions from model on 8-2 roll

The UAB Blazers attempt to post their second straight bowl victory when they meet No. 20 Appalachian State Mountaineers in the 2019 the New Orleans Bowl on Saturday. Kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is set for 9 p.m. ET. UAB (9-4) had its football program shut down after the 2014 season and returned after two years of inactivity, appearing in back-to-back bowl games and defeating Northern Illinois 37-13 in last year's Boca Raton Bowl.

The Mountaineers have won 18 of their last 19 contests and four straight bowl games after rolling past Middle Tennessee 45-13 in last year's New Orleans Bowl. The Mountaineers are 17-point favorites and the over-under for total points is 47.5 in the latest Appalachian State vs. UAB odds. You'll want to see the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any UAB vs. Appalachian State picks.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has analyzed Appalachian State vs. UAB from every angle. Here are several college football betting lines for Appalachian State vs. UAB:

Appalachian State vs. UAB spread: Mountaineers -17

Appalachian State vs. UAB over-under: 47.5 points

Appalachian State vs. UAB money line: Mountaineers -887, Blazers +578

APPST: QB Zac Thomas has thrown 26 touchdown passes and only six interceptions

UAB: RB Jermaine Brown Jr. is averaging 5.2 yards per carry

The model knows that the Mountaineers have been difficult to defeat, winning 18 of their last 19 contests. They are the first Sun Belt team to register 12 victories in a season and first to beat two Power Five opponents in the same campaign. Appalachian State also posted the best road record (6-0) in conference history this year.

Appalachian State is hoping to make Shawn Clark's debut as head coach a successful one. The former Mountaineers offensive lineman and assistant was chosen to replace Eli Drinkwitz, who accepted the head-coaching job at Missouri after winning the Sun Belt title in his first year with Appalachian State. The Mountaineers have registered 53 victories since the start of the 2015 season, fifth-most in the nation during that span.

Despite their penchant for winning, the Mountaineers are not guaranteed to cover the Appalachian State vs. UAB spread in Saturday's New Orleans Bowl 2019.

UAB is hoping for a big performance by Spencer Brown, who missed three games with a lower-body injury and rushed for only 527 yards this season but is the school's all-time leader with 3,083. The junior has recorded 13 100-yard performances in his career, which also ranks him first in Blazers history. UAB has a pair of dangerous receivers in Kendall Parham and Austin Watkins Jr., who both are big-yardage threats.

Parham has four touchdown receptions of 46 or more yards and is fifth in the nation with an average of 21 per catch while Watkins has caught four TD passes of 30-plus yards and is averaging 19.9 per reception (15th in the country). Watkins has 933 receiving yards this year, the fifth-highest single-season total in school history, and is looking to become UAB's third receiver with 1,000 in a campaign. Quarterback Tyler Johnston III has thrown for 1,952 yards in 10 games after recording just 1,323 in 13 contests last season.

So who wins UAB vs. Appalachian State in the New Orleans Bowl 2019?