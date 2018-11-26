2019 NFL Draft: Arizona State WR N'Keal Harry forgoes senior season as potential first-rounder

Arizona State wide receiver N'Keal Harry is going pro. The junior said in a note on Monday that he will be joining the 2019 NFL Draft after posting his second straight 1,000-yard season, hauling in 73 passes this year for 1,088 yards. He had four catches for 55 yards in Saturday's barnburner against Arizona, which snapped his streak of three straight games with 100-plus yards.

Arizona St. WR N’Keal Harry is foregoing his senior season and is entering the 2019 NFL draft, he said with this note: pic.twitter.com/nz6fezLs6C — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 26, 2018

Harry is ranked No. 23 on CBS Sports' prospect rankings, and is a potential first-round pick. Harry is the third-ranked wide receiver, trailing only Ole Miss' A.J. Brown (sixth overall) and Buffalo's Anthony Johnson (11th overall).

Harry caught 82 passes for 1,142 yards last year, but he has one more touchdown this season with nine.

Arizona State has been a bit of a surprise this year under head coach Herm Edwards, going 7-5 (5-4 in conference) and ending up second behind Utah in the Pac-12 South. Harry was a big part of that success. At 6-foot-4 and 213 pounds, he has the size of an NFL receiver, but his Pro Day and combine will likely have a lot of input in where he goes.