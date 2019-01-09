2019 NFL Draft: Clemson star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence declares for pros

Clemson defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence is leaving school to enter the 2019 NFL Draft. Lawrence announced his decision on Twitter Wednesday.

"Clemson has been a true blessing for me these past three years," wrote Lawrence. "I have accomplished the three things I wanted the most: to grow as a man, to grow spiritually, and to become a better football player. I'm also thankful for all the adversities and storms I went through here at Clemson. It has helped to make me who I am today.

"I'm thankful for all the coaches and support staff, my teammates, my brothers for life, and the friendships and connections that I have made during my time here. I'm thankful for my professors, and I'm thankful for the fans. You are the best fans in the world for the support you have given me and for helping me achieve these goals.

"I have given Clemson all I have. Through prayers and conversations with my family, I believe that my next step in life is to forgo my senior season and enter the 2019 NFL Draft."

Lawrence has been a monster on the interior of the defensive line for Clemson the last three seasons. Throughout his three-year career, Lawrence amassed 10.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss. But more important than the numbers, he commanded double teams constantly, which meant his linemates were often left facing one-on-one battles -- battles they usually won.

Lawrence's career wasn't perfect, however. He missed both of Clemson's College Football Playoff wins over Notre Dame and Alabama due to suspension. Lawrence, along with two reserve teammates, tested positive for the banned substance ostarine. Lawrence will likely be a first-round pick in this spring's draft, though it will be interesting to see how his suspension -- and the reason for it -- affects his draft stock, it at all.