2019 NFL Draft: Duke quarterback Daniel Jones declares as potential first-round choice

Oregon kept quarterback Justin Herbert for one more year, but another potential first-round quarterback has declared for the upcoming NFL draft. On Monday, Duke redshirt junior Daniel Jones announced he would forgo his final year of eligibility to try his luck in the pros.

"Growing up in Charlotte, I watched Coach [David] Cutcliffe transform the Duke Football program into a true force within the ACC with annual bowl eligibility and championship expectations," Jones said in a statement. "It became my dream to play for him and the Duke program, and these last four years have surpassed my every expectation. I was fortunate to have the opportunity to graduate from one of the most respected academic institutions in the world while growing and maturing through a football experience that taught me far more than the game itself."

At 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, Jones has the size and the arm that NFL scouts covet, and with a fairly weak quarterback class, Jones could slip into the first round. Dan Brugler of The Athletic notes that Jones has already received a first-round grade from multiple teams, which is typically a strong indicator that a player will depart for the NFL early.

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, should he declare, could be the first quarterback taken off the board, but NFL teams have shown a desire in recent years to trade up and/or reach for a quarterback in the first round based on their value to the game. CBS Sports rates Jones as the third-best quarterback available behind Haskins and Missouri's Drew Lock.

Jones finishes his career with 8,201 yards passing and 62 touchdowns to 29 interceptions.