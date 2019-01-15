2019 NFL Draft early entrants: Complete list of star underclassmen who have declared

With the 2018 college football season officially in the books, attention now turns to the rosters for the sport's top programs entering the 2019 season. And that process begins with determining which eligible underclassmen have left collegiate eligibility on the table in order to enter the 2019 NFL Draft.

The deadline for underclassmen to declare was Monday, Jan. 14, which means we now know exactly who is staying and who is going. Kyler Murray's declaration is at the top of the potential headlines, but there are plenty of other big names who made decisions that will affect the remainder of their lives.

There were a record 106 players who declared for the draft last season, and once the final numbers are tallied, this year is sure to surpass that total. Round 1 of the draft is set for Thursday, April 25.

Who's leaving? Check out the list below to see who has decided to play on Sundays in 2019.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.