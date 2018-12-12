2019 NFL Draft early entries: Tracking which players are leaving college football

The 2018 college football season is in the books. With bowl season upon us, it's also the start of the upcoming NFL draft season. As such, a number of underclassmen have announced their decision to forgo their final year(s) of eligibility and declare for the draft. The deadline for underclassmen to declare is Jan. 14. Round 1 of the draft begins on April 25.

Who's leaving? Bookmark this page to keep track of all of the college football stars who have decided to play on Sundays in 2019.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.