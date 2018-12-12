2019 NFL Draft early entries: Tracking which players are leaving college football

The 2018 season is in the books, and several big-name stars are jumping early to the NFL

The 2018 college football season is in the books. With bowl season upon us, it's also the start of the upcoming NFL draft season. As such, a number of underclassmen have announced their decision to forgo their final year(s) of eligibility and declare for the draft. The deadline for underclassmen to declare is Jan. 14. Round 1 of the draft begins on April 25. 

Who's leaving? Bookmark this page to keep track of all of the college football stars who have decided to play on Sundays in 2019.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.

PlayerPositionSchool

Rodney Anderson

RB

Oklahoma

Nick Bosa

DE

Ohio State

Jordan Brailford

DE

Oklahoma State

A.J. Brown

WR

Ole Miss

Keenan Brown

TE

Texas State

Sean Bunting

CB

Central Michigan

Brian Burns

DE

Florida State

Xavier Crawford

CB

Central Michigan

Jovon Durante

WR

Florida Atlantic

Noah FantTEIowa
Chauncey Gardner-JohnsonDBFlorida
Rashan GaryDEMichigan
Kelvin HarmonWRNC State
N'Keal HarryWRArizona State
Darrell HendersonRBMemphis
Justice HillRBOklahoma State
Greg LittleOTOle Miss
Alize MackTE Notre Dame
D.K. MetcalfWROle Miss
Ed OliverDTHouston
Anthony Ratliff-Williams
WRNorth Carolina
Dax RaymondTEUtah State
LJ ScottRBMichigan State
Devin SingletaryRBFlorida Atlantic
Jarrett StidhamQB Auburn
Antoine WesleyWRTexas Tech
Greedy WilliamsCBLSU
Preston Williams
WRColorado State
Caleb WilsonTEUCLA
