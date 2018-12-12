2019 NFL Draft early entries: Tracking which players are leaving college football
The 2018 season is in the books, and several big-name stars are jumping early to the NFL
The 2018 college football season is in the books. With bowl season upon us, it's also the start of the upcoming NFL draft season. As such, a number of underclassmen have announced their decision to forgo their final year(s) of eligibility and declare for the draft. The deadline for underclassmen to declare is Jan. 14. Round 1 of the draft begins on April 25.
Who's leaving? Bookmark this page to keep track of all of the college football stars who have decided to play on Sundays in 2019.
Players are listed in alphabetical order.
|Player
|Position
|School
Rodney Anderson
RB
Nick Bosa
DE
DE
A.J. Brown
WR
Keenan Brown
TE
CB
Brian Burns
DE
CB
Central Michigan
WR
|Noah Fant
|TE
|Iowa
|Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
|DB
|Florida
|Rashan Gary
|DE
|Michigan
|Kelvin Harmon
|WR
|NC State
|N'Keal Harry
|WR
|Arizona State
|Darrell Henderson
|RB
|Memphis
|Justice Hill
|RB
|Oklahoma State
|Greg Little
|OT
|Ole Miss
|Alize Mack
|TE
|Notre Dame
|D.K. Metcalf
|WR
|Ole Miss
|Ed Oliver
|DT
|Houston
|Anthony Ratliff-Williams
|WR
|North Carolina
|Dax Raymond
|TE
|Utah State
|LJ Scott
|RB
|Michigan State
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|Florida Atlantic
|Jarrett Stidham
|QB
|Auburn
|Antoine Wesley
|WR
|Texas Tech
|Greedy Williams
|CB
|LSU
|Preston Williams
|WR
|Colorado State
|Caleb Wilson
|TE
|UCLA
