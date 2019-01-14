2019 NFL Draft early entries: Tracking which star players are leaving college football

With the 2018 college football season officially in the books, attention now turns to the rosters for the sport's top programs entering the 2019 season. And that process begins with determining which eligible underclassmen will leave collegiate eligibility on the table and enter the 2019 NFL Draft.

The deadline for underclassmen to declare is Jan. 14, which means we will know exactly who is staying and who is going by the time Monday comes to a close. Kyler Murray's potential declaration is at the top of the potential headlines, but there are plenty of other big names making decisions that will affect the remainder of their lives. Round 1 of the draft is set for April 25.

Who's leaving? Bookmark this page to keep track of all of the college football stars who have decided to play on Sundays in 2019.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.