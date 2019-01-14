2019 NFL Draft early entries: Tracking which star players are leaving college football

The 2018 season is in the books, and several big-name stars are jumping early to the NFL

With the 2018 college football season officially in the books, attention now turns to the rosters for the sport's top programs entering the 2019 season. And that process begins with determining which eligible underclassmen will leave collegiate eligibility on the table and enter the 2019 NFL Draft.

The deadline for underclassmen to declare is Jan. 14, which means we will know exactly who is staying and who is going by the time Monday comes to a close. Kyler Murray's potential declaration is at the top of the potential headlines, but there are plenty of other big names making decisions that will affect the remainder of their lives. Round 1 of the draft is set for April 25. 

Who's leaving? Bookmark this page to keep track of all of the college football stars who have decided to play on Sundays in 2019.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.

PlayerPositionSchool

Rodney Anderson

RB

Oklahoma

J.J. Arcega-WhitesideWRStanford
Alex BarnesRBKansas State

Nick Bosa

DE

Ohio State

Miles BoykinWRNotre Dame

Jordan Brailford

DE

Oklahoma State

A.J. Brown

WR

Ole Miss

Keenan Brown

TE

Texas State

Marquise BrownWROklahoma

Sean Bunting

CB

Central Michigan

Brian Burns

DE

Florida State

Devin BushLBMichigan
Hakeem ButlerWRIowa State

Xavier Crawford

CB

Central Michigan

Damarea CrockettRBMissouri
Maxx CrosbyDEEastern Michigan
Tyrel DodsonLBTexas A&M

Jovon Durante

WR

Florida Atlantic

David EdwardsOLWisconsin
Bobby EvansOLOklahoma
Noah FantTEIowa
Clelin FerrellDLClemson
Cody FordOLOklahoma
Chauncey Gardner-JohnsonDBFlorida
Rashan GaryDEMichigan
Jalen GuytonWRNorth Texas
Mecole HardmanWRGeorgia
Kelvin HarmonWRNC State
N'Keal HarryWRArizona State
Dwayne HaskinsQBOhio State
Darrell HendersonRBMemphis
Justice HillRBOklahoma State
T.J. HockensonTEIowa
Elijah HolyfieldRBGeorgia
Amani HookerDBIowa
Lil'Jordan HumphreyWRTexas
Joe JacksonDLMiami
Josh JacobsRBAlabama
Andre JamesOLUCLA
Daniel JonesQBDuke
Dre'Mont JonesDTOhio State
Michael JordanOL
Ohio State
Vosean JosephLBFlorida
Tre LamarLBClemson
Dexter LawrenceDLClemson
Justin LayneDB
Michigan State
Greg LittleOTOle Miss
David LongLBWest Virginia
David Long Jr. DBMichigan
Julian LoveCBNotre Dame
Alize MackTE Notre Dame
Connor McGovernOLPenn State
D.K. MetcalfWROle Miss
Shareef MillerDLPenn State
Dillon MitchellWROregon
David MontgomeryRBIowa State
Trayvon MullenCBClemson
Byron MurphyDBWashington
Isaac NautaTEGeorgia
Anthony NelsonDEIowa
Ed OliverDTHouston
Jachai PoliteDEFlorida
Ryan PulleyDBArkansas
Taylor RappDBWashington
Anthony Ratliff-Williams
WRNorth Carolina
Dax RaymondTEUtah State
Riley RidleyWRGeorgia
Miles SandersRBPenn State
Quart'e SappLBTennessee 
Jordan ScarlettRBFlorida
LJ ScottRBMichigan State
Jeffery SimmonsDLMississippi State
Devin SingletaryRBFlorida Atlantic
Darius SlaytonWRAuburn
Irv Smith, Jr.TEAlabama
Kaden SmithTEStanford
Savion Smith CBAlabama
Sutton SmithDENorthern Illinois
Benny SnellRBKentucky
Jarrett StidhamQB Auburn
Jace SternbergerTETexas A&M
Jawaan TaylorOL Florida
Mike Weber Jr. RBOhio State
Antoine WesleyWRTexas Tech
Devin WhiteLB LSU
Kerrith Whyte Jr.
RBFlorida Atlantic
Greedy WilliamsCBLSU
Jonah WilliamsOLAlabama
Quinnen WilliamsDLAlabama
Preston Williams
WRColorado State
Trayveon WilliamsRBTexas A&M
Caleb WilsonTEUCLA
