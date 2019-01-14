2019 NFL Draft early entries: Tracking which star players are leaving college football
The 2018 season is in the books, and several big-name stars are jumping early to the NFL
With the 2018 college football season officially in the books, attention now turns to the rosters for the sport's top programs entering the 2019 season. And that process begins with determining which eligible underclassmen will leave collegiate eligibility on the table and enter the 2019 NFL Draft.
The deadline for underclassmen to declare is Jan. 14, which means we will know exactly who is staying and who is going by the time Monday comes to a close. Kyler Murray's potential declaration is at the top of the potential headlines, but there are plenty of other big names making decisions that will affect the remainder of their lives. Round 1 of the draft is set for April 25.
Who's leaving? Bookmark this page to keep track of all of the college football stars who have decided to play on Sundays in 2019.
Players are listed in alphabetical order.
|Player
|Position
|School
Rodney Anderson
RB
Oklahoma
|J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
|WR
|Stanford
|Alex Barnes
|RB
|Kansas State
Nick Bosa
DE
Ohio State
|Miles Boykin
|WR
|Notre Dame
Jordan Brailford
DE
Oklahoma State
A.J. Brown
WR
Ole Miss
Keenan Brown
TE
Texas State
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|Oklahoma
Sean Bunting
CB
Central Michigan
Brian Burns
DE
Florida State
|Devin Bush
|LB
|Michigan
|Hakeem Butler
|WR
|Iowa State
Xavier Crawford
CB
Central Michigan
|Damarea Crockett
|RB
|Missouri
|Maxx Crosby
|DE
|Eastern Michigan
|Tyrel Dodson
|LB
|Texas A&M
Jovon Durante
WR
Florida Atlantic
|David Edwards
|OL
|Wisconsin
|Bobby Evans
|OL
|Oklahoma
|Noah Fant
|TE
|Iowa
|Clelin Ferrell
|DL
|Clemson
|Cody Ford
|OL
|Oklahoma
|Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
|DB
|Florida
|Rashan Gary
|DE
|Michigan
|Jalen Guyton
|WR
|North Texas
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|Georgia
|Kelvin Harmon
|WR
|NC State
|N'Keal Harry
|WR
|Arizona State
|Dwayne Haskins
|QB
|Ohio State
|Darrell Henderson
|RB
|Memphis
|Justice Hill
|RB
|Oklahoma State
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|Iowa
|Elijah Holyfield
|RB
|Georgia
|Amani Hooker
|DB
|Iowa
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|Texas
|Joe Jackson
|DL
|Miami
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Alabama
|Andre James
|OL
|UCLA
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|Duke
|Dre'Mont Jones
|DT
|Ohio State
|Michael Jordan
|OL
|Ohio State
|Vosean Joseph
|LB
|Florida
|Tre Lamar
|LB
|Clemson
|Dexter Lawrence
|DL
|Clemson
|Justin Layne
|DB
|Michigan State
|Greg Little
|OT
|Ole Miss
|David Long
|LB
|West Virginia
|David Long Jr.
|DB
|Michigan
|Julian Love
|CB
|Notre Dame
|Alize Mack
|TE
|Notre Dame
|Connor McGovern
|OL
|Penn State
|D.K. Metcalf
|WR
|Ole Miss
|Shareef Miller
|DL
|Penn State
|Dillon Mitchell
|WR
|Oregon
|David Montgomery
|RB
|Iowa State
|Trayvon Mullen
|CB
|Clemson
|Byron Murphy
|DB
|Washington
|Isaac Nauta
|TE
|Georgia
|Anthony Nelson
|DE
|Iowa
|Ed Oliver
|DT
|Houston
|Jachai Polite
|DE
|Florida
|Ryan Pulley
|DB
|Arkansas
|Taylor Rapp
|DB
|Washington
|Anthony Ratliff-Williams
|WR
|North Carolina
|Dax Raymond
|TE
|Utah State
|Riley Ridley
|WR
|Georgia
|Miles Sanders
|RB
|Penn State
|Quart'e Sapp
|LB
|Tennessee
|Jordan Scarlett
|RB
|Florida
|LJ Scott
|RB
|Michigan State
|Jeffery Simmons
|DL
|Mississippi State
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|Florida Atlantic
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|Auburn
|Irv Smith, Jr.
|TE
|Alabama
|Kaden Smith
|TE
|Stanford
|Savion Smith
|CB
|Alabama
|Sutton Smith
|DE
|Northern Illinois
|Benny Snell
|RB
|Kentucky
|Jarrett Stidham
|QB
|Auburn
|Jace Sternberger
|TE
|Texas A&M
|Jawaan Taylor
|OL
|Florida
|Mike Weber Jr.
|RB
|Ohio State
|Antoine Wesley
|WR
|Texas Tech
|Devin White
|LB
|LSU
|Kerrith Whyte Jr.
|RB
|Florida Atlantic
|Greedy Williams
|CB
|LSU
|Jonah Williams
|OL
|Alabama
|Quinnen Williams
|DL
|Alabama
|Preston Williams
|WR
|Colorado State
|Trayveon Williams
|RB
|Texas A&M
|Caleb Wilson
|TE
|UCLA
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top takeaways from the 2018 season
Let's look back at some of the biggest takeaways from the 2018 football season
-
Devin White declares for the NFL Draft
White led LSU in tackles in both 2017 and 2018
-
Report: ND's Chip Long visits Alabama
Long may join the Alabama staff along with Steve Sarkisian
-
Report: Steve Sarkisian heading to Bama
Sarkisian previously served under Nick Saban for one season in 2016
-
What OU's Kendall tells us about Murray
The Sooners' backup quarterback is exploring his options, which might indicate what Murray...
-
Could QB Hurts follow Enos to Miami?
Enos was announced as the Miami offensive coordinator on Friday