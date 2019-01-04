2019 NFL Draft: Georgia offense set for reload after key players declare for pros

Friday was an eventful day for Georgia as far as attrition goes. In one cycle, the Bulldogs lost a handful of offensive players to the upcoming NFL draft and even transfer, though some of the departures were expected, to say the least. Still, that doesn't minimize the losses of running back Elijah Holyfield, receivers Mecole Hardman and Riley Ridley and tight end Isaac Nauta, all of whom declared their intentions to turn pro on Friday. In addition to the declarations of the skill position players, tight end Luke Ford announced he will be transferring to Illinois, while reports also have quarterback and former five-star recruit Justin Fields likely heading to Ohio State on a transfer.

Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart issued a statement Friday afternoon sending well wishes to those who were departing for the draft.

Statement from Georgia HC Kirby Smart on the departures of WR Riley Ridley, WR Mecole Hardman, TE Isaac Nauta and RB Elijah Holyfield pic.twitter.com/hPQYMmSuEe — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) January 4, 2019

While the Bulldogs offense will still have quarterback Jake Fromm, most of its starting offensive line and leading rusher D'Andre Swift back next season, the aforementioned losses at the skill positions are significant. Like Swift, Holyfield was a 1,000-yard rusher this season and second on the team with seven rushing touchdowns. But with Brian Herrien and James Cook returning, and with former five-star recruit Zamir White healthy again, the backfield should still be loaded.

The more noticeable losses could be in the passing game. Hardman, Ridley and Nauta were Georgia's top three receivers who accounted for nearly 45 percent of the team's receptions, 48 percent of the yardage and about 56 percent of the touchdowns. Veterans like Terry Godwin (385 yards, three touchdowns) will be missed as well.

Smart has recruited at a championship level since arriving in Athens, which generally means it's a bit easier to reload than rebuild when the program is faced with sudden, massive departures like the ones on Friday. Still, in 2019, the names lighting up the scoreboards for Georgia's offense will look mighty different.