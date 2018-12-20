2019 NFL Draft: Karan Higdon the third Michigan player to sit out Peach Bowl vs. Florida
Higdon is the just the latest Wolverines player to announce he will skip their bowl game
Michigan running back Karan Higdon's college career is over. The Wolverines rusher announced Thursday that he wouldn't be playing in the Peach Bowl this season as he prepares for his future in the NFL.
"These past four years has been nothing less than an unforgettable journey," wrote Higdon on Instagram. "I've come in as a young man with little knowledge and now leave as a Michigan Man full of advice and wise words to share. I've battled many trials and tribulations while accomplishing many milestones and leaving my footprints at the University of Michigan. After a thorough evaluation between my parents and the UM staff, we have deemed that it is in my best interest to not play in the Peach Bowl and to utilize this time to get prepared to pursue my dreams in the NFL."
Higdon has rushed for 1,178 yards and 10 touchdowns this season and finishes his Michigan career with 2,616 yards rushing and 27 touchdowns.
He's not the first Michigan player to announce he'll be sitting out the team's bowl game. Both defensive lineman Rashan Gary and linebacker Devin Bush are missing the game to prepare for the NFL Draft as well. It's a trend we've seen develop in recent years, and odds are we won't see it come to an end any time soon.
As a fan, it stinks not to watch these players in the bowl games, but I can't blame anybody for making the decision, either. If I had millions of dollars on the line, I don't know that I'd want to play in the Peach Bowl either. Not unless it was a College Football Playoff semifinal, anyway.
Michigan will face Florida in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 29.
