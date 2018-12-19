2019 NFL Draft: Michigan LB Devin Bush announces he's forgoing senior season

As is the case all across the college football landscape this time of year, one of the sport's star players is ending his career early to declare for the upcoming 2019 NFL Draft. On his Twitter account Wednesday morning, Michigan linebacker Devin Bush announced he would be forgoing his senior season and would not play in the upcoming Peach Bowl to concentrate on draft preparation while getting healthy from a hip injury he suffered in a loss to Ohio State.

Bush has been an impact player for the Wolverines over the past few years, taking home the Big Ten's Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year award this past season. He was also an All-America selection and led the Wolverines with 79 tackles. However, because of his injury against the Buckeyes, it was unlikely that Bush was going to be available in Michigan's bowl game on Dec 29. Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary will also not participate in the Peach Bowl as he prepares for the draft.

Bush is widely considered to be one of the top linebackers available for the draft and his projected ranking places him somewhere towards the bottom of the first round and top of the second round. As Bush recovers from his injury, his workouts for team scouts will likely determine whether he'll be a Day 1 or Day 2 prospect, but there's no denying he's an athletic force who can make plays from almost anywhere on the field.