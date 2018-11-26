2019 NFL Draft: Michigan standout DL Rashan Gary declares as a potential top-five pick

An already loaded defensive line class just got a little more impressive as CBS Sports' No. 3 overall prospect Rashan Gary declared for the 2019 NFL Draft on Monday. The Michigan defensive tackle said that he'll be forgoing his senior season and joining a draft that already features the likes of Houston's Ed Oliver and Ohio State's Nick Bosa (who withdrew from Ohio State earlier this year) -- the only two players ahead of Gary. No. 4 is Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell.

Gary was also 247Sports' No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2016 when he joined the Wolverines. The 6-foot-5, 282 pound lineman will finish his Michigan career (pending a potential bowl game) with 119 tackles, 23 tackles for a loss and 9.5 sacks. He's been an anchor on a Michigan defensive line that is loaded with talent, including another potential early-round pick in Chase Winovich (No. 47 on CBS Sports).

Gary missed three games this season with a shoulder injury -- the entire month of October -- before returning to play against Penn State. He also injured his leg in Saturday's loss to Ohio State. As for Michigan's bowl game, this announcement indicates that he may end up sitting it out, especially after his latest injury.