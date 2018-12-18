2019 NFL Draft: Michigan star DE Rashan Gary is starting his own sports agency

A likely first-round pick in the upcoming 2019 NFL Drat, Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary is taking an additional step in branding himself in the professional world. Attorney Darren Heitner first tweeted on Tuesday morning that Gary would be starting his own sports agency group, one bearing his name, called Rashan Gary Sports. Heitner added that NFL agent Ian Clarke would be joining the company to serve as Gary's primary agent.

Gary later confirmed these details through an announcement on his Twitter account:

Gary is one of many college football players to leave early for the NFL Draft; he will not play in Michigan's upcoming Peach Bowl against Florida; however, starting his sports agency at a young age is a largely unique move that shows he's thinking about more than just football in his future. But it looks as though he already has the brand logo trademarked as he posted pictures of himself workout with clothes featuring the logo.

The latest mock draft from CBS Sports has Gary going 25th overall to the Seattle Seahawks. Regardless of which team selects him, Gary is widely seen as a first-round prospect.

A freakish athlete who possesses great speed for his position, Gary, a former five-star recruit, appeared in 35 games in three years at Michigan and was a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection, but a lingering shoulder injury sidelined him for three games in the middle of this season.