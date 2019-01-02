2019 NFL Draft: Oklahoma star wide receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown declares
Brown was Oklahoma's top receiving threat in 2018
Another one of college football's top players has announced he will skip his final season and declare for the upcoming NFL draft. While not unexpected, Oklahoma's star wideout Marquise "Hollywood" Brown shared his intentions of jumping to the highest level of the game. As a junior, Brown led the Sooners -- and was tied for third in the Big 12 -- with 1,318 yards receiving along with 10 touchdowns.
For his career, Brown leaves Oklahoma with more than 2,400 yards receiving and 17 touchdowns in just two seasons. In a long line of wideouts at that program, Brown's sudden impact has been one of the biggest. He's been a big-play guy when the Sooners needed someone to take over in the receiving game with five 100-yard performances this year and one 200-yard performance. However, a foot injury he suffered in the Big 12 Championship Game vs. Texas limited his ability in the Orange Bowl semifinal loss to Alabama.
Brown doesn't have ideal size for a wideout at a listed 5-foot-10 and 168 pounds, but he's lightning fast and gets in and out of his breaks with great quickness. One of the most impressive developments in his game over the past couple of years has been his route running, and coach Lincoln Riley has put Brown in a number of advantageous situations to put up big numbers.
CBS Sports has Brown rated as the fourth overall wideout, meaning he is likely to be either a Day 1 or Day 2 selection come draft time.
