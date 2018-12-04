2019 NFL Draft: Ole Miss star wide receiver A.J. Brown announces decision to go pro
Brown was Ole Miss' leading wideout and a first-team All-SEC selection in 2018
College football is losing yet another big name. Ole Miss star wide receiver A.J. Brown has declared for the 2019 NFL Draft, per an announcement on his twitter page. The decision comes following Brown's junior season in which the Rebels went 5-7, losing their final five games.
Despite Ole Miss' struggles, though, Brown has been a stud since stepping on to campus. He's not only been his team's leading receiver in each of the past two seasons, eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark in both years, he's led the SEC in receiving yards in those years as well. In all, Brown has 2,984 yards receiving and 19 touchdowns. He was a first-team 2018 All-SEC selection as determined by the conference's coaches.
Brown was a prolific wideout in college, but he projects as a high draft pick this upcoming spring as well. At 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, Brown possesses true No. 1 wideout measurables and is a physical pass-catcher who can shed tackles as well as high point the ball for contested catches.
CBS Sports pegs Brown as the No. 6 overall prospect for the 2019 NFL Draft, and barring the unforeseen, he is a surefire first-round selection.
