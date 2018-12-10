2019 NFL Draft: Ole Miss tackle Greg Little, a projected first-round pick, to skip senior season
Little ranks as the No. 2 tackle in this year's class
With the end of the 2018 college football regular season, a number of underclassmen are beginning to declare for the 2019 NFL Draft. Count Ole Miss offensive lineman Greg Little among those who will be skipping his senior season and making a jump to the next level. Little announced on his Twitter account Monday afternoon that he would begin preparing for the upcoming draft.
Little came to Ole Miss three years ago as a five-star lineman, according to 247Sports. From Allen, Texas, Little was the No. 1 prospect in the state in 2016 and the No. 3 recruit nationally. He was the top-ranked recruit in Ole Miss' class. He appeared in every game during his three years in Oxford and was a full-time starter during his sophomore and junior seasons. A standout along the Rebels' O-line, Little was a first-team All-SEC pick this season.
His NFL draft projections reflect his blue-chip status coming out of high school. CBS Sports has Little as the No. 16 overall prospect and the No. 2 offensive lineman behind Jonah Williams of Alabama. Typically, prospects that receive a first-round grade are encouraged to leave early for the NFL.
