2019 NFL Draft picks by college team, school: SEC again dominates first-round selections
The 2019 NFL Draft is off and running with a first round from Nashville, Tennessee, that had winners, losers and plenty of surprises. But there was no shock when Roger Goodell announced the No. 1 pick and Kyle Murray was selected by the Arizona Cardinals, giving Oklahoma and Lincoln Riley its second straight No. 1 overall selection. That made OU the first school to have two players from the same position picked No. 1 in consecutive drafts.
Like Baker Mayfield, Murray won the Heisman Trophy and led the Sooners to a Big 12 title. Unlike Mayfield, Murray chose the NFL Draft after already being selected in the top 10 of the MLB Draft, becoming the first player to be picked in the first round of the NFL and MLB Draft in the same year. Murray was one of two Oklahoma players picked in the first round on Thursday night, joined by wide receiver Marquise Brown (Baltimore Ravens). The Sooners were one of seven schools to have multiple first round selections in the 2019 NFL Draft with Alabama, Clemson and Mississippi State leading the way with three picks each.
The six shared selections between Alabama and Mississippi State helped the SEC secure the most amount of first-round picks for the eight time in nine years. It also marks 11 straight years that an Alabama player has been selected in the first round. The ACC and Big Ten were tied for second among all conferences with seven selections each as the Big 12 and Pac-12 followed with three players each drafted on Thursday night.
Going No. 15 overall to the Washington Redskins, quarterback Dwayne Haskins became the first Big Ten signal caller chosen in the first round since Kerry Collins in 1995.
Check out the breakdown by conferences and teams below:
2019 NFL Draft by conference
- SEC -- 9
- ACC -- 7
- Big Ten -- 7
- Big 12 -- 3
- Pac-12 -- 3
- Independent -- 1
- AAC -- 1
- FCS - 1
2019 NFL Draft by college team
- Alabama -- 3
- Clemson -- 3
- Mississippi State -- 3
- Oklahoma -- 2
- Ohio State -- 2
- Michigan -- 2
- Iowa -- 2
- LSU
- Duke
- Kentucky
- Houston
- Boston College
- Florida State
- NC State
- Maryland
- Washington State
- Alabama State
- Notre Dame
- TCU
- Georgia
- Washington
- Arizona State
Check out complete coverage of the 2019 NFL Draft here on CBS Sports.
