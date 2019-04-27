2019 NFL Draft picks by college team, school: SEC continues to flex its muscle heading into Saturday
Friday night saw a lot of great value picks featuring some of college football's biggest names
Day 2 of the 2019 NFL Draft came and went Friday night in Nashville. If there's one big lesson to take away from the second and third rounds, it's that the SEC still has a firm grip on the talent pool for the league. Through three rounds, the SEC had 28 players drafted with the next-closest conference, the Big Ten, coming in at 16. Alabama still leads all teams (with Ohio State) with five selections while Mississippi State and Ole Miss are tied for second with four picks each.
Among Power conferences, the ACC, Big 12 and Big Ten all eclipsed 10 picks. The Power Five conferences in all totaled just over 75 percent of the 102 names that have been called so far.
There were plenty of value picks on Friday night as well. The 2019 draft class certainly had its share of elite players at the top, but this has not been an especially deep class for those coveted top-end players. As a byproduct, though, plenty of good players heard their name called on Friday. Players like South Carolina wideout Deebo Samuel (49ers), Missouri quarterback Drew Lock (Broncos), Memphis running back Darrell Henderson (Rams) and Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich (Patriots) all found good situations to begin their professional careers. At pick 100, West Virginia quarterback Will Grier went to his hometown team, the Carolina Panthers, in a solid insurance policy pick at a great value.
Check out the breakdown by conferences and teams below as we head into the final day of the NFL Draft on Saturday:
2019 NFL Draft by conference
- SEC -- 28
- Big Ten -- 16
- ACC -- 12
- Big 12 -- 11
- Pac-12 -- 11
- FCS/Division II/III -- 5
- AAC -- 4
- MAC -- 4
- Independent -- 4
- Conference USA -- 4
- Mountain West -- 3
2019 NFL Draft by college team
- Alabama -- 5
- Ohio State -- 5
- Clemson -- 4
- Mississippi State -- 4
- Washington -- 4
- Michigan -- 4
- Ole Miss -- 4
- Oklahoma -- 4
- Boston College -- 3
- Kentucky -- 3
- Iowa -- 2
- LSU -- 2
- TCU -- 2
- Georgia -- 2
- Florida -- 2
- NC State -- 2
- Notre Dame -- 2
- Penn State -- 2
- Stanford -- 2
- Texas A&M -- 2
- Utah -- 2
- West Virginia -- 2
- Duke
- Baylor
- Houston
- Florida State
- Maryland
- Washington State
- Alabama State
- Auburn
- Temple
- Arizona State
- FAU
- South Carolina
- Central Michigan
- Kansas State
- Missouri
- USC
- Hawaii
- Vanderbilt
- Louisiana Tech
- Northern Illinois
- UCF
- Delaware
- Old Dominion
- UMass
- Virginia
- Toledo
- San Jose State
- Memphis
- Iowa State
- Wisconsin
- Boise State
- BYU
- Charlotte
- Michigan State
- Western Illinois
- San Diego State
- Sioux Falls
- Murray State
