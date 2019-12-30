2019 Orange Bowl odds: Florida vs. Virginia picks, predictions from dialed-in expert who's 5-1 on Gators games

The Florida Gators will try to finish with 11 wins for the first time since 2012 when they square off with the Virginia Cavaliers in the 2019 Orange Bowl on Monday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Gators (10-2) have won 11 games seven times in program history (1993, 1995, 1996, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2012), and the team is 4-0 against the spread in its last four games as a favorite. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers (9-4) are looking for just their second 10-win season and first since 1989. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET.

The Gators are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Florida vs. Virginia odds, up one from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 54.5. Before making any Virginia vs. Florida picks, see the latest Orange Bowl predictions from college football expert Barrett Sallee.

Florida vs. Virginia spread: Gators -14.5

Florida vs. Virginia over-under: 54.5 points

Florida vs. Virginia money line: Gators -635, Cavaliers +462

UF: QB Kyle Trask is completing 67.4 percent of his passes since taking over as starter

UVA: QB Bryce Perkins has passed for 3,215 yards and rushed for 745

Sallee knows that Florida's Jonathan Greenard is one of the top pass-rushers in the country. The 6-foot-3 linebacker leads the SEC in sacks (8.5) and tackles for loss (14.5) despite missing time with an ankle injury. At Missouri on Nov. 16, he had five tackles for loss, the most in Florida history since Alex Brown also had five tackles for loss on Sept. 18, 1999. For his dominant season, Greenard earned first team All-SEC honors.

Led by Greenard, the Gators' defense is one of the best in the country. Florida ranks No. 8 in the nation in scoring defense (14.4 points) and has been one of the best teams at keeping its opponents out of the end zone. The Gators have allowed just 19 offensive touchdowns this season, tied for the seventh-fewest in the FBS.

But just because the Gators have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Florida vs. Virginia spread in the Orange Bowl 2019.

The Cavaliers have a premier playmaker in Bryce Perkins. The senior quarterback is one of two players in the nation to pass for 3,000 yards and rush for 700 this season (Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts is the other). Perkins is No. 1 in the ACC and No. 8 in the nation in total offense (3,960 yards), a single-season program record.

In addition, the Cavaliers are No. 6 in the country with 45 sacks, and the linebacking corps alone has 26 of those. Inside linebacker Jordan Mack is No. 7 in the ACC and No. 1 among the conference's linebackers with 7.5 sacks.

