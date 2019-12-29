2019 Orange Bowl odds: Florida vs. Virginia picks, predictions from expert who's 5-1 on Gators games

The SEC and ACC collide when the No. 9 Florida Gators meet the No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers in the 2019 Orange Bowl on Monday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Gators (10-2) are making their second consecutive New Year's Six bowl appearance. Last season, they hammered Michigan, 41-15, in the Peach Bowl, and the team is 4-0 against the spread in its last four games as a favorite. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers (9-4) are making their first appearance in the Orange Bowl. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET.

The Gators are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Florida vs. Virginia odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 54.5. Before making any Virginia vs. Florida picks, see the latest Orange Bowl predictions from college football expert Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in some huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way, posting a winning record in his weekly best bets column since that point. He is on a blistering roll again, going on a 30-14 run with his best bets.

In addition, the SEC guru has had a particularly keen eye for the Gators. In fact, he is 5-1 with his last six college football picks involving Florida, and anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now Sallee has dialed in on Florida vs. Virginia in the Orange Bowl 2019 and released a confident against-the-spread pick that is available only at SportsLine. Go to SportsLine to see it. Here are the latest lines and trends for Florida vs. Virginia:

Florida vs. Virginia spread: Gators -14.5

Florida vs. Virginia over-under: 54.5 points

Florida vs. Virginia money line: Gators -635, Cavaliers +462

UF: QB Kyle Trask is completing 67.4 percent of his passes since taking over as starter

UVA: QB Bryce Perkins has passed for 3,215 yards and rushed for 745

Sallee knows that the Gators have a potent passing attack. They average 300.4 yards per game through the air, which ranks 17th nationally. Florida has not finished that high in passing since 2004, when the team was 14th.

In addition, Sallee has taken into account that the Gators have a relentless pass rush. They are No. 5 in the country in sacks this season with 46. That total leads the SEC by 13 and is the program's most since 1997, when they had 53.

But just because the Gators have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Florida vs. Virginia spread in the Orange Bowl 2019.

The Cavaliers have a premier playmaker in Bryce Perkins. The senior quarterback is one of two players in the nation to pass for 3,000 yards and rush for 700 this season (Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts is the other). Perkins is No. 1 in the ACC and No. 8 in the nation in total offense (3,960 yards), a single-season program record.

In addition, the Cavaliers are No. 6 in the country with 45 sacks, and the linebacking corps alone has 26 of those. Inside linebacker Jordan Mack is No. 7 in the ACC and No. 1 among the conference's linebackers with 7.5 sacks.

We can tell you Sallee is leaning under, but he also has isolated a critical X-factor that has him going big on one side of the spread. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2019 Orange Bowl featuring Virginia vs. Florida? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Virginia vs. Florida spread to back on Monday, all from the college football insider who is 5-1 on Gators picks.