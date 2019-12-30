2019 Orange Bowl odds: Florida vs. Virginia picks, predictions from top expert who's 5-1 on Gators games

The Virginia Cavaliers will try to beat a top-10 team for the first time in more than 14 years when they take on the ninth-ranked Florida Gators in the 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl on Monday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Cavaliers (9-4) have lost 14 straight games against top-10 teams. Their last win over such a team came on Oct. 15, 2005 when they knocked off No. 4 Florida State. Meanwhile, the Gators (10-2) will try to finish with 11 wins for the first time since 2012. Florida is 4-0 against the spread in its last four games as a favorite. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET.

The Gators are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Florida vs. Virginia odds, up one from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 55.5.

Florida vs. Virginia spread: Gators -14.5

Florida vs. Virginia over-under: 55.5 points

Florida vs. Virginia money line: Gators -635, Cavaliers +462

UF: QB Kyle Trask is completing 67.4 percent of his passes since taking over as starter

UVA: QB Bryce Perkins has passed for 3,215 yards and rushed for 745

Sallee knows that Florida's defense will get one of its key players back from injury. Defensive end Jabari Zuniga will be in the lineup for Florida after missing seven games this season with a nagging high ankle sprain. The 6-foot-4, 246-pound senior is one of the team's top two NFL Draft prospects and a dominant presence off the edge. In limited action this season, he had seven tackles for loss and three sacks.

In addition, Sallee has factored in that the Gators have a potent passing attack. The Gators average 300.4 yards per game through the air, which ranks 16th nationally. Florida has not finished that high in passing since 2004 when the team was 14th. Quarterback Kyle Trask has thrown for 2,636 yards, 24 touchdowns against just six interceptions this season.

But just because the Gators have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Florida vs. Virginia spread in the Orange Bowl 2019.

The Cavaliers have a premier playmaker in Bryce Perkins. The senior quarterback is one of two players in the nation to pass for 3,000 yards and rush for 700 this season (Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts is the other). Perkins is No. 1 in the ACC and No. 8 in the nation in total offense (3,960 yards), a single-season program record.

Plus, the Cavaliers are No. 6 in the country with 45 sacks, and the linebacking corps alone has 26 of those. Inside linebacker Jordan Mack is No. 7 in the ACC and No. 1 among the conference's linebackers with 7.5 sacks.

