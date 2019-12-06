2019 Pac-12 Championship Game odds, line: Utah vs. Oregon picks, best predictions from Utes expert who's 8-1

The No. 5 Utah Utes seek their ninth consecutive victory when they take on the 13th-ranked Oregon Ducks on Friday night in the 2019 Pac-12 Championship Game at Levi's Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Utah (11-1, 8-1) cruised past Colorado on Saturday for its eighth straight victory, matching its longest winning streak since beginning the 2010 campaign with an 8-0 record. The Ducks (10-2, 8-1), who are 22-10 all-time against Utah, are gunning for their third Pac-12 crown after they defeated UCLA for the championship in 2011 and Arizona three years later, scoring a total of 100 points in the victories. The Utes are 6.5-point favorites, up a half-point from the opener, while the over-under is 46 in the latest Utah vs. Oregon odds. Before locking in any Oregon vs. Utah picks, see the 2019 Pac-12 Championship game predictions from SportsLine's resident Utes expert, Stephen Oh.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh simulates each game 10,000 times using the SportsLine projection model. He is on an incredible run in Utah games, hitting on eight of his last nine college football picks against the spread involving the Utes. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Here are several betting lines for Utah vs. Oregon:

Utah vs. Oregon spread: Utes -6.5

Utah vs. Oregon over-under: 46 points

Utah vs. Oregon money line: Utes -250, Ducks +200

UTAH: RB Zack Moss averaging 113.3 rushing yards per game

ORE: WR Johnny Johnson III has caught a touchdown in three straight games

Oh has considered that while the Utes have excelled on offense, they also are strong on the other side of the ball. Utah leads all Division I teams in run defense (56.3 yards), while ranking third in total defense (241.6) and scoring defense (11.3 points). The Utes have allowed seven points or fewer six times this season, their most since hitting that mark in 1969.

Utah also tied for second with five defensive touchdowns and held 11 of its 12 opponents this year under 100 yards rushing. Bradlee Anae has been an anchor on defense during his time with the Utes. The senior defensive end has registered 29.5 career sacks, tying the school record set by Hunter Dimick (2013-16).

Despite their offensive prowess, the Utes are not guaranteed to cover the Utah vs. Oregon spread in Friday's Pac-12 Championship Game 2019.

The Ducks also are averaging 35.8 points and have recorded a touchdown in 37 of their last 44 quarters. Oregon has had 19 different players find the end zone, which ranks it first in the nation, and the Ducks also lead the country in red-zone touchdown percentage at 33.3. Johnson has scored four times during his three-game streak.

Oregon, which has reached double-digit victories for the first time since 2014, has not been one-dimensional. In fact, it is one of only 10 FBS teams with 30 receiving touchdowns and 20 rushing scores. Given their success against Utah over the years, the Ducks won't be intimidated on Friday. They own a 22-10 record in the all-time series, while quarterback Justin Herbert has completed 50-of-76 passes for 612 yards with six touchdowns and zero interceptions versus the Utes in his career.

