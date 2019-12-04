2019 Pac-12 Championship Game odds, line: Utah vs. Oregon picks, predictions from Utes expert who's 8-1

The fifth-ranked Utah Utes look to atone for their loss last year when they face the No. 13 Oregon Ducks in the 2019 Pac-12 Championship Game at Levi's Stadium on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Utes (11-1, 8-1) clinched their third South Division title and second straight appearance in the Pac-12 title game with a 45-15 victory over Colorado last Saturday. Utah, which has covered the spread each time during its current eight-game winning streak, dropped a 10-3 decision to Washington in last year's conference title game. Oregon (10-2, 8-1), which topped Oregon State 24-10 on Saturday, is seeking its third Pac-12 championship and first since routing Arizona in 2014. The Utes are 6.5-point favorites and the over-under is 47 in the latest Utah vs. Oregon odds. Before locking in any Oregon vs. Utah picks, see the 2019 Pac-12 Championship game predictions from SportsLine's resident Utes expert, Stephen Oh.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh simulates each game 10,000 times using the SportsLine projection model. He is on an incredible run in Utah games, hitting on eight of his last nine college football picks against the spread involving the Utes. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Oh has locked in on Utah vs. Oregon from every angle and released another confident against-the-spread pick. You need to head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are several betting lines for Utah vs. Oregon:

Utah vs. Oregon spread: Utes -6.5

Utah vs. Oregon over-under: 47 points

Utah vs. Oregon money line: Utes -250, Ducks +200

UTAH: RB Zack Moss averaging 113.3 rushing yards per game

ORE: WR Johnny Johnson III has caught a touchdown in three straight games

Oh has considered that the Utes are an offensive force, as they they've scored 30-plus points 10 times this season and at least 33 in their last five games. Utah also has amassed 500-plus total yards on five occasions this year, its most since accomplishing the feat five times in 2005. The Utes have done plenty of damage on the ground and lead the Pac-12 with 34 rushing touchdowns, with 11 different players running into the end zone.

Moss has etched his name in Utah's record book, moving into first place in carries (677) and rushing yards (3,897) while tying the school's single-season mark of 15 rushing touchdowns set in 2011 by John White. The senior also became the first Ute to post three 1,000-yard seasons.

Despite their offensive prowess, the Utes are not guaranteed to cover the Utah vs. Oregon spread in Friday's Pac-12 Championship Game 2019.

The Ducks also are averaging 35.8 points and have recorded a touchdown in 37 of their last 44 quarters. Oregon has had 19 different players find the end zone, which ranks it first in the nation, and the Ducks also lead the country in red-zone touchdown percentage at 33.3. Johnson has scored four times during his three-game streak.

Oregon, which has reached double-digit victories for the first time since 2014, has not been one-dimensional. In fact, it is one of only 10 FBS teams with 30 receiving touchdowns and 20 rushing scores. Given their success against Utah over the years, the Ducks won't be intimidated on Friday. They own a 22-10 record in the all-time series, while quarterback Justin Herbert has completed 50-of-76 passes for 612 yards with six touchdowns and zero interceptions versus the Utes in his career.

We can tell you Oh is leaning under, and he's also identified the critical x-factor that has him all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing it at SportsLine.

Who wins Oregon vs. Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game 2019? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Oregon vs. Utah spread you should jump on Friday, all from the expert who has hit on eight of his last nine picks involving the Utes, and find out.