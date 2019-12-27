2019 Pinstripe Bowl odds, line: Michigan State vs. Wake Forest picks, best predictions from expert who's 6-0

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons aim for their fourth consecutive bowl victory when they square off against the Michigan State Spartans in Friday's 2019 Pinstripe Bowl. Kickoff from Yankee Stadium is set for 3:20 p.m. ET. Wake Forest (8-4) improved to 8-2 in its last 10 postseason appearances when it edged Memphis in last year's Birmingham Bowl. The Demon Deacons are 5-1 against the spread in their last six bowl games, while the Spartans (6-6) are hoping to end 2019 with a strong offensive effort after registering fewer than 20 points in five of their last seven games.

The Spartans are four-point favorites, up half-a-point from the opener, and the over-under for total points scored is 50 in the latest Michigan State vs. Wake Forest odds. Before finalizing your Wake Forest vs. Michigan State picks, make sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine expert Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana. He knows the game from both a playing and coaching perspective.

The football analyst has been SportsLine's No. 1 college football expert this season. Hunt is 97-58 on college football picks against the spread, returning a whopping profit of $3,396 to his followers. Moreover, he has had a strong feel for Michigan State, hitting on his last six picks involving the Spartans. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has locked in on Michigan State vs. Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl 2019 from every angle and released another confident against-the-spread pick. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are several college football betting lines and trends for Wake Forest vs. Michigan State:

Michigan State vs. Wake Forest spread: Spartans -4

Michigan State vs. Wake Forest over-under: 50 points

Michigan State vs. Wake Forest money line: Spartans -185, Demon Deacons +159

MSU: 3-9 against the spread

WF: 0-4-1 against the spread away from home

Hunt knows that the Spartans have gotten off to strong starts defensively this season. The team has prevented every one of its opponents from putting points on the board on their first possession. One of Michigan State's top players on defense is senior end Kenny Willekes, who leads the squad with nine sacks and is first among active FBS players with an average of 1.27 tackles for loss per game.

Willekes is Michigan State's all-time leader in tackles for loss with 49.5, passing Julian Peterson (48) with 2.5 in his last game, and ranks fourth in school history with 24.5 career sacks. Junior linebacker Antjuan Simmons tops the Spartans with 81 tackles after totaling 65 over his first two seasons, while sophomore safety Xavier Henderson ranks second with 80.

Even though the Spartans have some strong players on defense, they are no guarantee to cover the Michigan State vs. Wake Forest spread in the Pinstripe Bowl 2019.

That's because the Demon Deacons appear to have gotten back on track offensively, scoring at least 30 points in their last two games after totaling 20 in the previous two. Wake Forest ranks 12th in the nation in total offense with an average of 473.4 yards per contest. Its success against Michigan State could hinge of the availability of junior quarterback Jamie Newman, who will reportedly start.

Newman, who suffered an apparent leg injury in the loss to Syracuse, completed 62.3 percent of his pass attempts for 2,693 yards and 23 touchdowns this season. The 6-4 signal-caller also ran for 487 yards and led the Demon Deacons with six rushing scores. Cade Carney topped the squad with 556 yards on the ground, with Kenneth Walker III finishing with one less yard on 53 fewer carries.

We can tell you Hunt is leaning over, and he's also identified the critical x-factor that has him all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing it at SportsLine.

Who wins Michigan State vs. Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl 2019? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wake Forest vs. Michigan State spread you should back, all from the expert who has hit six straight picks involving the Spartans, and find out.