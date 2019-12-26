2019 Pinstripe Bowl odds, line: Michigan State vs. Wake Forest picks, predictions from expert who's 6-0
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of the Spartans.
The Michigan State Spartans hope to get their offense in gear when they meet the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the 2019 Pinstripe Bowl on Friday. Kickoff from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx is set for 3:20 p.m. ET. Michigan State (6-6) posted a 19-16 victory over Maryland on Nov. 30, but has scored fewer than 20 points in five of its last seven contests. Wake Forest (8-4) dropped three of its final four regular-season games, including a 39-30 overtime defeat against Syracuse on Nov. 30.
The Demon Deacons have performed well in bowl games, however, winning their last three after topping Memphis in last year's Birmingham Bowl. The Spartans are four-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 50 in the latest Michigan State vs. Wake Forest odds. Before finalizing your Wake Forest vs. Michigan State picks, make sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine expert Emory Hunt.
Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana. He knows the game from both a playing and coaching perspective.
The football analyst has been SportsLine's No. 1 college football expert this season. Hunt is 97-58 on college football picks against the spread, returning a whopping profit of $3,396 to his followers. Moreover, he has had a strong feel for Michigan State, hitting on his last six picks involving the Spartans. Anyone who has followed him is way up.
Now, Hunt has locked in on Michigan State vs. Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl 2019 from every angle and released another confident against-the-spread pick. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are several college football betting lines and trends for Wake Forest vs. Michigan State:
- Michigan State vs. Wake Forest spread: Spartans -4
- Michigan State vs. Wake Forest over-under: 50 points
- Michigan State vs. Wake Forest money line: Spartans -185, Demon Deacons +159
- MSU: 3-9 against the spread
- WF: 0-4-1 against the spread away from home
Hunt knows that the Spartans have gotten off to strong starts defensively this season. The team has prevented every one of its opponents from putting points on the board on their first possession. One of Michigan State's top players on defense is senior end Kenny Willekes, who leads the squad with nine sacks and is first among active FBS players with an average of 1.27 tackles for loss per game.
Willekes is Michigan State's all-time leader in tackles for loss with 49.5, passing Julian Peterson (48) with 2.5 in his last game, and ranks fourth in school history with 24.5 career sacks. Junior linebacker Antjuan Simmons tops the Spartans with 81 tackles after totaling 65 over his first two seasons, while sophomore safety Xavier Henderson ranks second with 80.
Even though the Spartans have some strong players on defense, they are no guarantee to cover the Michigan State vs. Wake Forest spread in the Pinstripe Bowl 2019.
That's because the Demon Deacons have a strong passing attack led by quarterback Jamie Newman and a talented group of receivers. Sophomore Sage Surratt suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in early November after registering team highs of 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns, but Kendall Hinton and Donavon Greene have picked up the slack at receiver. Hinton has amassed 277 yards and two scores in his last two contests and is second on the squad with 953 yards.
The redshirt senior, who was a running back during his first four seasons with Wake Forest, has recorded a team-leading 70 receptions this year and at least 88 yards in six of his last seven games. Greene had a breakout performance against Syracuse, making seven catches for 172 yards and a touchdown in just his third contest.
We can tell you Hunt is leaning over, and he's also identified the critical x-factor that has him all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing it at SportsLine.
Who wins Michigan State vs. Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl 2019? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wake Forest vs. Michigan State spread you should back, all from the expert who has hit six straight picks involving the Spartans, and find out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
2019 Cotton Bowl odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Penn State vs. Memphis 10,000 times.
-
2019 Camping World Bowl odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Notre Dame vs. Iowa State 10,000 times.
-
2019 Cheez-It Bowl odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Cheez-It Bowl 10,000 times.
-
Report: Miami to part ways with OC Enos
Enos arrived at Miami less than a year ago after short stints at Michigan and Alabama
-
2019 Holiday Bowl odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated USC vs. Iowa 10,000 times.
-
Pats loan team plane to Navy football
Robert Kraft had a plane to spare
-
2019 Signing Day live updates, rankings
CBS Sports was with you all afternoon through the first day of the early signing period
-
Navy snaps losing streak to Army
The Navy QB shattered multiple records as he led the Midshipmen to victory over the Black Knights
-
Eastern Michigan vs. Pittsburgh live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Eastern Michigan vs. Pittsburgh football game