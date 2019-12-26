2019 Pinstripe Bowl odds, line: Michigan State vs. Wake Forest picks, predictions from expert who's 6-0

The Michigan State Spartans hope to get their offense in gear when they meet the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the 2019 Pinstripe Bowl on Friday. Kickoff from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx is set for 3:20 p.m. ET. Michigan State (6-6) posted a 19-16 victory over Maryland on Nov. 30, but has scored fewer than 20 points in five of its last seven contests. Wake Forest (8-4) dropped three of its final four regular-season games, including a 39-30 overtime defeat against Syracuse on Nov. 30.

The Demon Deacons have performed well in bowl games, however, winning their last three after topping Memphis in last year's Birmingham Bowl. The Spartans are four-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 50 in the latest Michigan State vs. Wake Forest odds. Before finalizing your Wake Forest vs. Michigan State picks, make sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine expert Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana. He knows the game from both a playing and coaching perspective.

The football analyst has been SportsLine's No. 1 college football expert this season. Hunt is 97-58 on college football picks against the spread, returning a whopping profit of $3,396 to his followers.

Now, Hunt has locked in on Michigan State vs. Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl 2019 from every angle. Here are several college football betting lines and trends for Wake Forest vs. Michigan State:

Michigan State vs. Wake Forest spread: Spartans -4

Michigan State vs. Wake Forest over-under: 50 points

Michigan State vs. Wake Forest money line: Spartans -185, Demon Deacons +159

MSU: 3-9 against the spread

WF: 0-4-1 against the spread away from home

Hunt knows that the Spartans have gotten off to strong starts defensively this season. The team has prevented every one of its opponents from putting points on the board on their first possession. One of Michigan State's top players on defense is senior end Kenny Willekes, who leads the squad with nine sacks and is first among active FBS players with an average of 1.27 tackles for loss per game.

Willekes is Michigan State's all-time leader in tackles for loss with 49.5, passing Julian Peterson (48) with 2.5 in his last game, and ranks fourth in school history with 24.5 career sacks. Junior linebacker Antjuan Simmons tops the Spartans with 81 tackles after totaling 65 over his first two seasons, while sophomore safety Xavier Henderson ranks second with 80.

Even though the Spartans have some strong players on defense, they are no guarantee to cover the Michigan State vs. Wake Forest spread in the Pinstripe Bowl 2019.

That's because the Demon Deacons have a strong passing attack led by quarterback Jamie Newman and a talented group of receivers. Sophomore Sage Surratt suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in early November after registering team highs of 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns, but Kendall Hinton and Donavon Greene have picked up the slack at receiver. Hinton has amassed 277 yards and two scores in his last two contests and is second on the squad with 953 yards.

The redshirt senior, who was a running back during his first four seasons with Wake Forest, has recorded a team-leading 70 receptions this year and at least 88 yards in six of his last seven games. Greene had a breakout performance against Syracuse, making seven catches for 172 yards and a touchdown in just his third contest.

Hunt is leaning over.

Michigan State vs. Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl 2019.