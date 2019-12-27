2019 Pinstripe Bowl odds, line: Michigan State vs. Wake Forest picks, top predictions from expert who's 6-0
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of the Spartans.
The Michigan State Spartans aim for their sixth win in their last eight postseason games when they take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the 2019 Pinstripe Bowl on Friday. Kickoff from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx is set for 3:20 p.m. ET. Michigan State (6-6) is looking to even its bowl record under coach Mark Dantonio at 6-6 after dropping a 7-6 decision to Oregon in last year's Redbox Bowl. The Spartans are 5-1 against the spread in their last six postseason appearances, while Wake Forest (8-4) is 9-4 in bowl games but has won its last three after posting a 37-34 victory over Memphis in the 2018 Birmingham Bowl.
The Spartans are four-point favorites, up a half-point from the opener, and the over-under for total points scored is 50 in the latest Michigan State vs. Wake Forest odds. Before finalizing your Wake Forest vs. Michigan State picks, make sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine expert Emory Hunt.
Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana. He knows the game from both a playing and coaching perspective.
The football analyst has been SportsLine's No. 1 college football expert this season. Hunt is 97-58 on college football picks against the spread, returning a whopping profit of $3,396 to his followers. Moreover, he has had a strong feel for Michigan State, hitting on his last six picks involving the Spartans. Anyone who has followed him is way up.
Now, Hunt has locked in on Michigan State vs. Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl 2019 from every angle and released another confident against-the-spread pick. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are several college football betting lines and trends for Wake Forest vs. Michigan State:
- Michigan State vs. Wake Forest spread: Spartans -4
- Michigan State vs. Wake Forest over-under: 50 points
- Michigan State vs. Wake Forest money line: Spartans -185, Demon Deacons +159
- MSU: 3-9 against the spread
- WF: 0-4-1 against the spread away from home
Hunt knows that Lewerke came up with a solid performance in the Spartans' 19-16 win against Maryland on Nov. 30 despite finishing without a touchdown pass. The senior, who did run for a score, completed 30-of-41 attempts for a season-high 342 yards, the eighth 300-yard effort of his career. Lewerke is second in school history with 9,182 yards of total offense, 221 behind Connor Cook (2012-15).
Lewerke has made 695 career completions, leaving him 28 away from tying Kirk Cousins for first place on Michigan State's all-time list. He needs only 27 passing yards to reach 8,000 for his career. Redshirt freshman Elijah Collins led the Spartans with 892 rushing yards and has reached triple-digits in two of his last four contests.
Even though the Spartans can run the ball, they are no guarantee to cover the Michigan State vs. Wake Forest spread in the Pinstripe Bowl 2019.
That's because the Demon Deacons appear to have gotten back on track offensively, scoring at least 30 points in their last two games after totaling 20 in the previous two. Wake Forest ranks 12th in the nation in total offense with an average of 473.4 yards per contest. Its success against Michigan State could hinge of the availability of junior quarterback Jamie Newman, who will reportedly start.
Newman, who suffered an apparent leg injury in the loss to Syracuse, completed 62.3 percent of his pass attempts for 2,693 yards and 23 touchdowns this season. The 6-4 signal-caller also ran for 487 yards and led the Demon Deacons with six rushing scores. Cade Carney topped the squad with 556 yards on the ground, with Kenneth Walker III finishing with one less yard on 53 fewer carries.
We can tell you Hunt is leaning over, and he's also identified the critical x-factor that has him all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing it at SportsLine.
Who wins Michigan State vs. Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl 2019? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wake Forest vs. Michigan State spread you should back, all from the expert who has hit six straight picks involving the Spartans, and find out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
2019 Cheez-It Bowl odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Cheez-It Bowl 10,000 times.
-
Five keys in the LSU-OU Peach Bowl
The first College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday will be a doozy
-
Texas A&M vs. OK State, Texas Bowl pick
It's a Big 12 reunion in Houston as the Aggies and Cowboys meet in the postseason
-
Clemson vs. OSU odds, expert picks
Barrett Sallee has his finger on the pulse of Clemson and Ohio State football.
-
USC vs. Iowa, Holiday Bowl pick
A fun matchup of great offense vs. stifling defense takes center stage in San Diego
-
LSU vs. Oklahoma odds, expert picks
Barrett Sallee has his finger on the pulse of LSU and Oklahoma football.
-
2019 Signing Day live updates, rankings
CBS Sports was with you all afternoon through the first day of the early signing period
-
Navy snaps losing streak to Army
The Navy QB shattered multiple records as he led the Midshipmen to victory over the Black Knights
-
Wake Forest vs. Michigan State live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Wake Forest vs. Michigan State football game