2019 Preseason All-ACC football team: Trevor Lawrence highlights slew of Clemson players selected
The Tigers are the overwhelming favorite to take the ACC title yet again
Even in the history of college football dynasties, it's rare to see a team so overwhelmingly favored against its competition. Case in point, Clemson nabbed a whopping 170 of 173 possible first-place votes in the ACC's preseason media poll.
Not surprisingly, then, the Tigers are also heavily represented in the conference's preseason all-conference team. Specifically, 13 Clemson players, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, were named to the team. The breakdown includes eight Clemson players on offense -- receivers Justyn Ross and Tee Higgins, running back Travis Etienne, and practically the entire offensive line join Lawrence -- and five on defense.
Syracuse had the second-most selections with four, and Miami finished with three. Boston College and Florida State had two selections each with Duke, Pitt and Virginia finishing with one. Here's the full breakdown of the All-ACC team heading into the season:
Offense
WR – Tee Higgins, Clemson (145)
WR – Justyn Ross, Clemson (123)
WR – Tamorrion Terry, Florida State (69)
TE – Brevin Jordan, Miami (66)
AP – Deon Jackson, Duke (47)
OT – Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson (100)
OT – Ben Petrula, Boston College (54)
OG – John Simpson, Clemson (136)
OG – Gage Cervenka, Clemson (45)
C – Sean Pollard, Clemson (75)
QB – Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (161)
RB – Travis Etienne, Clemson (144)
RB – AJ Dillon, Boston College (144)
Defense
DE – Xavier Thomas, Clemson (84)
DE – Alton Robinson, Syracuse (83)
DT – Marvin Wilson, Florida State (105)
DT – Nyles Pinckney, Clemson (49)
LB – Shaquille Quarterman, Miami (118)
LB – Isaiah Simmons, Clemson (109)
LB – Michael Pinckney, Miami (66)
CB – Bryce Hall, Virginia (122)
CB – A.J. Terrell, Clemson (62)
S – Andre Cisco, Syracuse (80)
S – Tanner Muse, Clemson (78)
Special Teams
PK – Andre Szmyt, Syracuse (88)
P – Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse (70)
SP – Maurice Ffrench, Pitt (48)
Additionally, Lawrence was the massive favorite to be named the ACC's Player of the Year with 127 votes. Etienne received 24 votes while Boston College running back AJ Dillon received 15 votes.
ACC Player of the Year
1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson – 127
2. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson – 24
3. AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College – 15
4. Bryce Perkins, QB, Virginia – 6
5. Cam Akers, RB, Florida State – 1
