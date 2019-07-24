2019 Preseason All-Pac-12 football team: Oregon star QB Justin Herbert leads the way

However, preseason favorite Utah had five first-team selections

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert is on most short lists for this year's Heisman race. It's no surprise, then, that Herbert is receiving plenty of praise ahead of the upcoming Pac-12 season. On Wednesday, the conference's media named Herbert its first-team quarterback with the senior receiving a first-team nod on 31 of 33 ballots. 

Herbert threw for 3,151 yards and 29 touchdowns a season ago, and should be a high first-round selection in next year's NFL Draft if he has a good final season in Eugene. Herbert is joined on the preseason Pac-12 first team by teammates Shane Lemieux, Calvin Throckmorton and Troy Dye. It's preseason favorite Utah, though, that leads the way with five first-team selections. Stanford ties Oregon for second place with four selections of its own. 

Here's how the entire first-team preseason All-Pac-12 team breaks down: 

First Team Offense

QB: Justin Herbert, Oregon
RB: Eno Benjamin, Arizona State
RB: Zack Moss, Utah
WR: Michael Pittman Jr., USC
WR: Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado
TE: Colby Parkinson, Stanford
C: Nick Harris, Washington
OL: Trey Adams, Washington
OL: Shane Lemieux, Oregon
OL: Walker Little, Stanford
OL: Calvin Throckmorton, Oregon

First Team Defense

DL: Bradlee Anae, Utah
DL: Leki Fotu, Utah
DL: Mustafa Johnson, Colorado
DL: Jay Tufele, USC
LB: Troy Dye, Oregon
LB: Colin Schooler, Arizona
LB: Evan Weaver, California
DB: Paulson Adebo, Stanford
DB: Julian Blackmon, Utah
DB: Myles Bryant, Washington
DB: Jaylon Johnson, Utah

First Team Specialists

PK: Jet Toner, Stanford
P: Oscar Draguicevich III, Washington State
AP: J.J. Taylor, Arizona

