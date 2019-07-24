2019 Preseason All-Pac-12 football team: Oregon star QB Justin Herbert leads the way

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert is on most short lists for this year's Heisman race. It's no surprise, then, that Herbert is receiving plenty of praise ahead of the upcoming Pac-12 season. On Wednesday, the conference's media named Herbert its first-team quarterback with the senior receiving a first-team nod on 31 of 33 ballots.

Herbert threw for 3,151 yards and 29 touchdowns a season ago, and should be a high first-round selection in next year's NFL Draft if he has a good final season in Eugene. Herbert is joined on the preseason Pac-12 first team by teammates Shane Lemieux, Calvin Throckmorton and Troy Dye. It's preseason favorite Utah, though, that leads the way with five first-team selections. Stanford ties Oregon for second place with four selections of its own.

Here's how the entire first-team preseason All-Pac-12 team breaks down:

First Team Offense

QB: Justin Herbert, Oregon

RB: Eno Benjamin, Arizona State

RB: Zack Moss, Utah

WR: Michael Pittman Jr., USC

WR: Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado

TE: Colby Parkinson, Stanford

C: Nick Harris, Washington

OL: Trey Adams, Washington

OL: Shane Lemieux, Oregon

OL: Walker Little, Stanford

OL: Calvin Throckmorton, Oregon

First Team Defense

DL: Bradlee Anae, Utah

DL: Leki Fotu, Utah

DL: Mustafa Johnson, Colorado

DL: Jay Tufele, USC

LB: Troy Dye, Oregon

LB: Colin Schooler, Arizona

LB: Evan Weaver, California

DB: Paulson Adebo, Stanford

DB: Julian Blackmon, Utah

DB: Myles Bryant, Washington

DB: Jaylon Johnson, Utah

First Team Specialists

PK: Jet Toner, Stanford

P: Oscar Draguicevich III, Washington State

AP: J.J. Taylor, Arizona